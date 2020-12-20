Check your tickets! Kerry player scoops €250,000 in Lotto draw

Someone in Kerry is a quarter-of-a-million euro richer after last night’s Lotto draw.

An online player in the Kingdom has scooped the top prize in the Lotto Plus 2 draw to bag €250,000.

The winning numbers in the Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 11, 16, 24, 25, 29, 34 and the bonus number was 19.

There was double delight for Kerry as someone from Tralee also won big in Saturday’s draw.

The player narrowly missed out on the €3.6m jackpot after matching five numbers and the bonus.

However, the player did claim €59,099.

The numbers from last night’s Lotto draw were: 9, 14, 16, 28, 33, 38 and the bonus number was 22.

92 players in last night’s draw also won €11,370 each in the bumper Lotto Plus Raffle, where €1m was shared out.

The winning raffle number was 6462.

“There are a lot of Lotto players waking up throughout the country today a lot richer after last night’s Lotto draws,” said a spokesperson.

“What we are asking all of our players to do is to check their tickets –or if they play online –check their emails or accounts to see if they are a prize winner.

“Each of winners of the Raffle who purchased their tickets in-store can claim their prize at their local An Post Prize Claim Centres or by contacting the National Lottery.

“We continue to remind our players to keep their tickets safe, and to continue to heed the advice of Government and practise social and physical distancing if they are collecting prizes in store.”

With no one winning the €3.6m on Saturday, the jackpot heads for €4m on Wednesday.