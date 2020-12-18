Popular otter in Cork seaside town dies

An otter who had become something of a local celebrity in a Cork town has sadly died.

The otter, named Ollie, had frequently been spotted in Youghal in recent months.

The Cork Nature Network said that the “very charismatic and active otter” had died yesterday after a collision with a car.

“We are very saddened to hear this news,” the group said on social media.

“Ollie had been delighting Youghal’s residents for months with his quirky walks around the town and his very outgoing nature.”

The group added: “The Cork otter population is unique and amazing, and we need to take all the necessary precautions to protect wildlife.

“Wild animals deserve our respect, so make sure to always enjoy these beautiful creatures from a distance.”

A spokesperson for the nature network said that Ollie had been very popular and that local fisherman had been very attached.

The group is currently working with a local sculpture to help fund a proposed otter trail and map.

Martha Cashman has created "wonderful tree hanging ornaments of otters and has kindly offered 20% of proceeds of the sale of these works to go towards a proposed otter trail and map in Youghal".