'It wouldn’t have happened without Zoe': German Shepherd helps save seal pup in Cork 

A German Shepherd has been dubbed a hero after coming to the rescue of a trapped seal pup in Cork.

The dog, named Zoe was out walking with her owner, Olan near Weaver's Point in Crosshaven when the seal pup was discovered.

Speaking to 96FM’s The Opinion Line with PJ Coogan, Zoe’s owners Olan explained that while walking near the rocks “Zoe at a certain point just stopped.

“She started barking, she started running backwards and forwards.

“I was kind of taking no notice of it and I turned around one point and I shone the torch on her. She was sitting up on top of a rock and she just cried.

“It was at that point I realised that there was something going on here.”

Olan said he thought someone had fallen over the cliff but what he found was a seal “nestled between a rock and a ditch with rope around its neck and fishing net around its body.”

He said Zoe led him to the seal and he would never have seen the seal if not for the dog.

Olan said that Zoe's empathy for the seal surprised him.

He said that Zoe is always on high alert and always has her ears cocked but with the seal, “she lied down, she was extremely submissive and her ears went back".

Olan said after Zoe lay down next to the seal he realised she was looking out it.

He felt that he was watching “the fullness of nature” before his eyes.

Olan said he thought the seal was dragged in by the tide and that it could barely move.

He said they ran back to the house and when they got there Zoe remained at the gate, “waiting to move again”.

Zoe, the German Shepherd.

Olan said he got a scissors and brush from the house and managed to get the rope off the seals neck.

He said that he contacted a friend, who got in touch with Seal Rescue Ireland.

“The seal was rescued. It wouldn’t have happened without Zoe.”

Olan said he wanted to speak about the incident with his dog to highlight that the bad rap German Shepherds get can be unfair.

He said that the dog is brilliant with his six-year-old daughter Saoirse, who has autism.

“Zoe has taught me so much. The most important thing she has taught me is, after a bad day move on.

“It’s over, forget it. Get on your runners and go for a walk.” Olan said he rescued the dog from Animal Rescue Cobh.