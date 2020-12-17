'Have a word': Cork principal calls on Norma Foley to close schools early for Christmas

A primary school principal in Mallow, Co Cork is calling on the Minister for Education Norma Foley to close schools tomorrow for Christmas.

The headmaster of Dromahane National School wants to reduce the risk of pupils needing to isolate or restrict their movements during the festive period as a result of contracting Covid-19 or being identified as a close contact.

Denis Murray is making the appeal after an outbreak of 17 cases of coronavirus was reported at Scoil Mhuire Killorglin in Co Kerry. The school is closing on public health advice amid concern about the number of positive cases of Covid-19 among pupils.

Last week a primary school in Co Mayo reversed its decision to close the school until after Christmas due to an outbreak.

Mr Murray said the requirement for the pupils of the Kerry school to isolate over the Christmas period would be difficult and he would rather this not happen in his or other schools as people begin to socialise this weekend.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today Show, the school principal believes with schools closed it would give staff, children, and teachers a chance to enjoy a real Christmas.

"I'm sure a lot of local politicians listen to your show. If anyone there has the ear of the Minister of Education, I really think it's a shame that the schools aren't closing this Friday just to increase the chances for all the staff, the children and their families to enjoy Christmas.

"We saw a case in Kilorgin already this morning, where a lot of those children are in isolation until December 30.

And I think maybe if the Minister could safely close the schools tomorrow it could give everyone a real chance of enjoying Christmas.

"Because this weekend there is going to be a lot of movement and I would be worried about Monday and Tuesday in the schools so if anyone there has an ear, please have a word," said Mr Murray.

Wider calls for closure

Dublin and Mayo face off this weekend in All-Ireland Final in Croke park. Gardaí are already urging the public to comply with Covid-19 restrictions ahead of the game and afterwards.

Yesterday, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan warned the progress of stemming the spread of Covid-19 is s “moving in the wrong direction”.

"We are seeing significant and concerning indicators that this disease is moving in the wrong direction,” said Dr Tony Holohan, "including an increase in positivity rates, and seven day and 14-day incidence, and our five-day average has now increased to 339 cases.

Earlier today, the political party People before Profit called for schools to close tomorrow until the middle of January. People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith last night met with representatives of the parents' groups Forgotten Families and Parents United as well as teachers and says that the evidence shows that schools much close.

“There is growing evidence that schools are places where Covid can spread and are not as safe as we are repeatedly told," she said.

However, the Minister for Education, Norma Foley has said today there is no reason to close schools early ahead of Christmas or open them later after New Year.

Speaking on RTÉ's News at One, Minister Foley said public health guidance in schools is being adhered to well and that public health experts are best placed to make decisions with regards to schools.

Ms Foley said the numbers of outbreaks at schools remains small given the numbers of pupils and teachers in the education system but she can appreciate the concerns of people.

The Minister said as schools are a controlled environment this contributes to the low spread of the virus.