CCTV footage shows dog being abandoned as charity appeals for people to ask for help 

An animal charity has appealed for the public to reach out for help if they are struggling with a dog after CCTV footage showed a pet being abandoned.

Dogs Trust released the footage of a Rottweiler being left outside one of the charity’s rehoming centres.

It shows two people approaching the gates of the premises and tying the dog’s lead to it.

More than seven hours later, the dog was found by members of staff.

“I went to open the rehoming centre gates, just after 7.30am and found the poor dog, who we named Beau, attached to the gates,” said Eimear Cassidy, Operations Assistant Manager, Dogs Trust Ireland.

“She was immediately friendly and very pleased to see me, which made it even more upsetting when I reviewed the CCTV footage and saw she had been abandoned just before midnight.

"I burst into tears when I realised, she had spent over seven hours in the cold, on her own, just lying there, especially given the fact that we have an emergency number stuck to the gate.

“It wasn’t until I took her indoors into the light, that I saw the tumours hanging from her undercarriage and that her head was tilted to one side.”

The charity said that after being examined by a vet, it was discovered that the dog had a chronic ear condition that appeared, like her tumours, to be untreated, leaving her in enormous discomfort and causing her head tilt.

It said that samples from the tumours are being sent for laboratory analysis in order to decide on the best course of treatment.

However, the charity said it is worried about her prognosis.

“We are very saddened by this case and appeal to anybody who is having difficulties with their dog to please contact us.,” said Dogs Trust Ireland Executive Director, Becky Bristow.

“We are not here to judge you and we will do our utmost to help you, whatever your circumstances are, because we want to avoid cases like Beau happening in the future.”