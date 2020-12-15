13,000 signature petition delivered to Barry’s Tea in bid to end company's plastic use

13,000 signature petition delivered to Barry’s Tea in bid to end company's plastic use

Michelle Byrne and Alex Barton of Uplift. Picture: Alanna Daly Mulligan

Tue, 15 Dec, 2020 - 16:22
Greg Murphy

A campaign groups has delivered a petition with 13,000 signatures to the Barry’s Tea HQ in Cork after the group claims the company have “not met their promises” to remove plastic from their tea bags.

Uplift, the campaign group, also brought along a giant mug made of cardboard, filled with plastic to highlight their cause.

According to a statement issued by the group, “tea bags produced by Barry’s are sealed with a petroleum-based plastic called polypropylene and don’t decompose.” 

Read More

Cork council warns city centre to prepare for flooding on Wednesday morning

Uplift claim that Barry’s promised to remove plastic from their tea bags in 2018 “but have been dragging their heels in following through on their promise."

Michelle Byrne and Alex Barton of Uplift. Pic: Alana Daly Mulligan
Michelle Byrne and Alex Barton of Uplift. Pic: Alana Daly Mulligan

Michelle Byrne, an Uplift campaigner, said that they want Barry’s to take action on single use plastic tea bags.

She said: "More people are beginning to live more sustainable lifestyles and these tea bags cannot be composted and ultimately, will contribute to more plastic ending up in our seas and rivers - harming our beautiful country.

"The issue really highlights that the consumer can only do so much when it comes to reducing plastic in their day to day lives, the real decision-makers on how much plastic we use are the companies and the policies that allow them to do it.” 

Barry’s Tea has been contacted for a response.

Read More

Cork's iconic 'Shakey Bridge' to reopen  but will it still shake?

More in this section

'It's nice to be there at Christmas': Waterford siblings to volunteer on Christmas day for Samaritans 'It's nice to be there at Christmas': Waterford siblings to volunteer on Christmas day for Samaritans
Landmark project puts Cork on course to end discharge of raw sewage into harbour Landmark project puts Cork on course to end discharge of raw sewage into harbour
One Kerry parish going 'all virtual' for Christmas masses One Kerry parish going 'all virtual' for Christmas masses
Cork council warns city centre to prepare for flooding on Wednesday morning

Cork council warns city centre to prepare for flooding on Wednesday morning

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 12, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 10
  • 18
  • 22
  • 30
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices