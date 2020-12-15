13,000 signature petition delivered to Barry’s Tea in bid to end company's plastic use

A campaign groups has delivered a petition with 13,000 signatures to the Barry’s Tea HQ in Cork after the group claims the company have “not met their promises” to remove plastic from their tea bags.

Uplift, the campaign group, also brought along a giant mug made of cardboard, filled with plastic to highlight their cause.

According to a statement issued by the group, “tea bags produced by Barry’s are sealed with a petroleum-based plastic called polypropylene and don’t decompose.”

Uplift claim that Barry’s promised to remove plastic from their tea bags in 2018 “but have been dragging their heels in following through on their promise."

Michelle Byrne and Alex Barton of Uplift. Pic: Alana Daly Mulligan

Michelle Byrne, an Uplift campaigner, said that they want Barry’s to take action on single use plastic tea bags.

She said: "More people are beginning to live more sustainable lifestyles and these tea bags cannot be composted and ultimately, will contribute to more plastic ending up in our seas and rivers - harming our beautiful country.

"The issue really highlights that the consumer can only do so much when it comes to reducing plastic in their day to day lives, the real decision-makers on how much plastic we use are the companies and the policies that allow them to do it.”

Barry’s Tea has been contacted for a response.