Cork council warns city centre to prepare for flooding on Wednesday morning

Cork City Council has called a Level 3 flood alert for Wednesday morning and is reminding householders and businesses to ensure they have suitable defences in place.

A period of high astronomical spring tides is occurring now until Wednesday.

A tidal surge and strong south-easterly winds are forecast for Wednesday morning and these factors combined with the morning high tide have the potential to cause significant tidal flooding in Cork city centre.

Residents are being asked not to leave cars parked in the city centre overnight.

⚠️30 inter-agency representatives met this morning to assess the level 3 flood risk warning for Wednesday morning



➡️We are advising @corkcitycentre householders & businesses to put up suitable flood defences this evening



ℹ️For updates & further info: https://t.co/JV5mYGkZyS pic.twitter.com/W6HsITG83z — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) December 15, 2020

Motorists are being advised to plan their journeys as a number of roads will be closed in the city centre from 5.30am to at least 7.30am.

These streets include:

South Mall;

South Terrace;

Union Quay;

Rutland Street;

Sawmill Street;

All of Morrison’s Island;

Lavitts Quay;

Sharmon Crawford Street;

Wandsford Quay;

Oliver Plunkett Street and all side streets from same;

Lower Glanmire Road;

David Joyce, Director of Operations, Cork City Council, has advised all residents and business owners to erect barriers on Tuesday evening in anticipation of flooding on Wednesday morning.

"It is predicted that the flooding could be similar to the event on October 20 last," said Mr Joyce.

"It is imperative that businesses take active measures to protect their premises so they can continue to trade later on Wednesday morning.

"We are also recommending that all deliveries are postponed until after 8am on Wednesday.”

Cork City Council Alert



Met Eireann has released a Status Orange Wind Warning for Cork. Please check https://t.co/gDnM02bsDC for latest info. pic.twitter.com/o12qgVftpM — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) December 15, 2020

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team is also calling upon coastal communities to undertake appropriate measures to protect property.

Property owners in coastal areas and in Bantry, Dunmanway and Midleton - particularly along the Bailick Road and Dwyers Road - are asked to undertake similar precautions.

Members of the public are advised to stay high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes.

Both Cork City Council and Cork County Council are preparing with sandbags, gel bags and pumping arrangements.

The reminder from Cork City Council comes as Met Eireann issued a status orange wind warning.

The forecaster predicts the county will be faced with gale force winds of up to 110 km an hour from 9pm this evening until 9am tomorrow.

The rest of Munster and Leinster will also have strong winds tonight, as the two provinces grapple with a status yellow wind warning.