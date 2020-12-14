Woman who broke new ground in Ireland's Defence Forces is honoured by the Chief of Staff 

A woman who broke new ground in the Defence Forces and created her own piece of history has been honoured by her Chief of Staff, just days before she retires after 40 years of service.

Bernie Kelly, from Clashmore, Co Waterford, was among a small cohort who became the first women to enlist in the Defence Forces in June 1981.

She retires as a Company Sergeant — the first woman to attain such a rank. It was awarded to her in February 1999.

Bernie has worked in 1 Brigade HQ Administration for many years and is stationed at Collins Barracks, Cork, from where she helps to co-ordinate the activities of troops there and in Limerick, Kilkenny, and Galway.

She is the first of 40 women who enlisted in 1981 to retire on age grounds. The majority left before mandatory retirement and there are only two others who remain in service.

“If I got the chance, I'd stay on," Bernie said.

"Very few people have the chance to have a 40-year-long career in the same job. It's a career that has been very good to me."

She pointed out the first cohort of women to enter the Defence Forces were unique, but that it wasn't until 1992 that they were allowed to be combatants.

“I've always felt we paved the way for the rest of the women who came after us,” Bernie said, adding that, above all, she will miss the camaraderie when she retires early next month.

“For me, it [the army] was like a second family and I will really miss it."

To mark the occasion, Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Vice-Admiral Mark Mellett, made a special visit to Collins Barracks earlier today to congratulate Bernie on her 40 years of service, and to highlight the role women play across the Defence Forces.

“Company Sergeant Bernie Kelly has given 40 years of dedicated service to Óglaigh na hÉireann, and I would like to wish her all the best in long and happy retirement," said Vice-Admiral Mellett.

"Bernie was among the pioneering women to first be enlisted in the Defence Forces in June 1981, and was the first woman to be promoted to Company Sergeant."

He pointed out that the Defence Forces were currently making plans to mark the anniversary of the historic admittance of women into the military.