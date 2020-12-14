Cork to be lashed with high winds, heavy rain and potential flooding

Cork businesses and residents are being warned to be prepared for potential flooding as Met Éireann issue a Status Yellow warning for the county.

The forecaster has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Cork from 9pm on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday.

Met Éireann said a low pressure system moving in on Tuesday night will bring strong and gusty winds with gales, producing a risk of coastal flooding.

Wednesday will start off with strong and gusty mainly southerly winds which will gradually ease as the rain will clear northeastwards with scattered showers following in.

Winds will reach speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of up to 100km/h.

A band of heavy rain is forecast to move into the southwest on Tuesday evening, extending across the country overnight.

According to the latest forecast, six-hour accumulations of 10 to 15mm of rain are expected to fall in parts of the southwest and west.

Cork City Council has called a Level 3 flood alert for Wednesday morning and is advising householders and businesses to ensure they have suitable defences in place.

Read More Toy Show star Adam King shines on visit to National Space Centre

A period of high astronomical Spring Tides is occurring now until Wednesday. Minor localised flooding is forecast tonight, Tuesday morning and Tuesday evening.

A tidal surge and strong south-easterly winds are forecast for Wednesday morning and these factors combined with the morning high tide have the potential to cause significant tidal flooding in Cork city centre.

David Joyce, Director of Operations, Cork City Council, has advised all residents and business owners to erect barriers on Tuesday evening in anticipation of flooding on Wednesday morning.

"It is predicted that the flooding could be similar to the event on October 20 last," said Mr Joyce.

"It is imperative that businesses take active measures to protect their premises so they can continue to trade later on Wednesday morning.

"We are also recommending that all deliveries are postponed until after 8am on Wednesday."

Here is the Met Éireann Analysis chart from 0600 this morning overlaid with Satellite imagery over the Atlantic. Low pressure will dominate our weather pattern this week.



Stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings here: https://t.co/oOxITrsnvw. pic.twitter.com/EIFhctEuDC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 14, 2020

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team is also calling upon coastal communities to undertake appropriate measures to protect property.

Property owners in coastal areas and in Bantry, Dunmanway and Midleton - particularly along the Bailick Road and Dwyers Road - are asked to undertake similar precautions.

Members of the public are advised to stay high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes.

Both Cork City Council and Cork County Council are preparing with sandbags, gel bags and pumping arrangements.