Cork choir record song over zoom in plea to shoppers to get behind local retailers

A west Cork choir and a local credit union have become unlikely bed fellows in a call for shoppers to keep it local in the days up to Christmas.

Ilen Vibe, a ladies choir from Skibbereen, have worked with the local Access Credit Union to create a must-watch video appealing for shoppers to get behind their local retailers.

The video, set to a reworked version of Elton John's 'I'm Still Standing', features many retailers from the town.

In their own unique way the ladies of Illen Vibe and Access Credit Union have tapped into the zeitgeist of the Irish Christmas season and after a year most will be glad to forget it is clear that Skibbereen is still going stong and 'still standing' in the face of it all!