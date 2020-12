The Parkway Shopping centre in Limerick city has been evacuated following a report of a fire in one of its commercial units.

Customers and staff were informed over an audio security system to evacuate around 1pm.

Dispatchers at the Munster Regional Fire Control received a report of a fire in the shopping centre on the Dublin Road at 13:02.

Six units of the Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service and gardaí have been deployed to the scene.

At present, there are no reports of injuries.

More to follow...