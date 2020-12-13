Munster fishermen row in to help out with feeding time at Fota

A number of fishermen from Cork and Kerry have rowed in to help with feeding time at Fota Wildlife Park and Dublin Zoo by donating a portion of their catch to feed some of the animals.

The fishermen, who are members of the Irish South & West Fish Producers Organisation (IS&WFPO), are donating tonnes of sprat and anchovies to feed animals, including penguins and sea lions, at the two popular attractions.

Neil Minihane from Castletownbere, Anthony Sheehy from Baltimore, and Tom Kennedy from Dingle were concerned by media reports that both facilities were struggling financially because of the impact of Covid-19 on visitor numbers and income this year.

Fears had been raised that the facilities could be forced to shut their doors to the public permanently due to the loss in income caused by the collapse in visitor numbers. Both the wildlife park and the zoo still face hugely daily costs in terms of upkeep to keep animals fed and safe.

A government grant of €1.6m has eased the immediate pressure but not resolved the situation entirely. Dublin Zoo, alone, estimated its losses could reach €10m.

The fish producer organisation contacted the wildlife park, located just to the east of Cork city, and the zoo in Dublin to see if donations from their catch would help to defray operating costs.

Feeding the penguins at Fota Wildlfie Park with some of the five tons of fish donated by Castletownbere fishermen to feed animals at the park. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

The fishermen made their first delivery of one tonne of fish to the Fota facility this weekend with deliveries to follow at Dublin Zoo, which is getting its freezers ready.

Three generations of the Minihane and Kennedy families were on hand at Fota Wildlife Park on Saturday to feed some delighted penguins with anchovies and sprat caught and delivered by their boat Fiona K III.

“We saw the predicament that Fota Wildlife Park and Dublin Zoo were in and we thought we would help them out a little bit in their hour of need,” skipper Tom Kennedy said, adding that both attractions brought joy to so many people, young and old.

We delivered around one tonne of anchovies and sprat today and we’ll do the same again in eight weeks time.

"There are three generations of our families here today, including the grandkids, so it felt good,” he added.

Fish processor O’Cathain Iasc Teo Ltd in Dingle is also supporting the venture by storing and delivering the fish being donated by the fishermen at no cost.

Chief executive of the fish producer organisation, Patrick Murphy, said the fish donated on Saturday was of the highest quality and had a market value of around €3,000.

The arrangement to donate fish, he said, would continue for as long as required.

“We think it’s important that the zoos are supported and we’d be asking the public to follow the example of the fishermen,” Mr Murphy said, adding that the initiative rounded off what was a tough year for fishermen on a high note.