Limerick look for divine inspiration as Waterford seek to end 61-year wait

If Santa Claus can't deliver the Liam McCarthy Cup then maybe God will lend a hand.

The people of Limerick are seeking inspiration from anywhere they can find it, with one local church now a shrine to its hurlers ahead of Sunday's festive All Ireland Final with Waterford.

Sr Patricia Coughlan has decorated Kilfinane Church altar with an array of Limerick flags, jerseys, and even a green and white Santa Claus.

“I’m a fanatic,” says Sr Coughlan, who admitted this year will be lacking some of the excitement without the dash to get tickets for the game in Croke Park on Sunday.

Also adorning the altar are a number of inspirational quotes.

“Sunday’s pain is Monday's power,” said Sr Coughlan, reading one allowed.

Fr Michael O'Shea and Sister Sr Patricia Coughlan, Greatest Supporters of Limerick and Hoping for the Right result at St Andrews Church Kilfinane, County Limerick.

Elsewhere, author and rugby commentator Dan Mooney has found his own way to prepare for the match.

He'll be sporting a large green mohawk after shaving his head and beard in a “reverse Movember” as he raised €1500 for men's mental health and for Irish cancer charities.

Dan has received mixed reactions to his new style, which was done free of charge by Frank Hackett from Retro Barber Shop.

“My dad says if I see him in the street, I’m not to salute him,” Dan joked.

“I like it though. I might keep it for more than a week, we will have to see what my wife thinks. After that, the novelty for her might of worn off,” he added.

Despite the fun and feelgood factor, Limerick fans are being urged to follow Covid-19 guidelines during Sunday's final.

It comes as Limerick’s Rathkeale-Adare area has a 14-day incidence rate of 198.5 per 100,000 of the population, over twice the recorded rate nationally of 87.

Dr Michelle O'Connor, a GP in Newcastle West, stressed the importance of following the advice set out by the HSE.

“If we slip up now, we will be back in lockdown, so people need to bear that in mind,” said Dr O’Connor.

Dan Mooney who had his hair shaved for charity. Hair styled by Frank Hackett from Retro Barber Shop Limerick for charity.

“Don't forget that you still have to abide by all the rules. Sanitize your hands. Wear a mask. And when congregating, to try and keep as much distance as possible.”

Dr O’Connor’s warning comes as gastro pubs, restaurants and hotels across the county are being booked up by eager fans.

“Alcohol removes your inhibitions, so you don't necessarily think properly. So if alcohol is being consumed, just be all the more conscious.”

The GP’s calls for concern were echoed by Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Michael Collins.

“It’s a great occasion for the county. We want everyone to support us on Sunday. But in doing so, it's very important that everybody adheres to the Covid guidelines,” said the Mayor.

As well as pubs, a number of hotels in the city confirmed that they are busier than in recent weeks, but that they are not fully booked.

“It's important for the pub and hotel owners that they ensure that social distancing has maintained,” the Mayor added.

The Rathkeale-Adare 14-day incidence rate isn’t the only troubling one in the county.

Limerick City North’s rate is 170, and Limerick City West’s rate standing at 143 per 100,000, as of November 30.

In a statement by the GAA, fans were encouraged to “embrace and enjoy” the upcoming final in a safe and sensible manner.

“It would be a travesty if the huge positives of our games would turn out to be a negative in the run-up to Christmas because we abandoned our collective responsibility to play our part," the statement said.

Waterford look to end 61-year wait for hurling's biggest prize

Waterford manager Liam Cahill has asked supporters to stay safe this Sunday when supporting the team in this year's All Ireland Final against Limerick.

The Ballingarry native will be hoping to end the county’s 61-year wait for a Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Waterford manager Liam Cahill.

However, with Covid still gripping the country, fans from both sides will be watching the encounter from homes, pubs or restaurants rather than Croke Park.

“Myself and the Waterford players will be playing our part on the pitch. We are asking you to do the same at home. Please enjoy the occasion but be mindful of the times we are living through. We look forward to your support, stay safe,” Mr Cahill said in a statement on Twitter.

Waterford hasn’t been struck quite as bad by Covid as Limerick in recent weeks, with Waterford City South being the worst-hit area, with a 14-day incidence rate of 129 per 100,000 of the population.

This is significantly higher than the recorded rate nationally of 87 but lower than Limerick’s worst affected areas, such as the Rathkeale-Adare area, which has a rate of 198.5 per 100,000.

Despite the lower figures, and the recent move to a level three lockdown, Sinn Fein TD David Cullinane also advised fans to be mindful of the virus when planning their celebrations, should Waterford triumph over Limerick.

“My message to people would be to enjoy the game and to enjoy whatever celebrations might come.

"It's not often that we get into a final. We've been waiting for an awfully long time, a whole generation of people waiting for the win.

"So if the win does come, of course people will want to celebrate, but we have to do it in a way that is safe. So my message to people would be to enjoy the game but also follow the guidelines," said Mr Cullinane.

Liam Cahill asks all supporters to stay safe this Sunday when supporting the team in this year's All Ireland Final



Please be mindful of the times we are living in!#BestSeatInTheHouse #HoldFirm pic.twitter.com/CWLJJR02e8 — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) December 8, 2020

Mr Culliane noted that there will be a lot of interest in people booking pubs and hotels to watch the match.

However, he said that any pub or hotel he had seen in Waterford had been operating “very responsibly” and he believes they will continue to do so on Sunday.

“Keep yourself and your family safe and that has to be the overriding message to people, and business’ as well,” he finished.

A statement released by the GAA on Tuesday has encouraged fans were enjoy the upcoming game in a “safe and sensible” manner.

“We are calling on all of those who support our games and teams to follow the health guidelines, practice social distancing and to exercise caution at all times while watching and indeed after the games,” the statement read.