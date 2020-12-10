Cork man spared jail for altering P60 to 'streamline' mortgage application

A four-month suspended jail term was imposed on a man who altered a P60 to ‘streamline’ a mortgage application.

Judge Olann Kelleher had adjourned sentencing in the case in October until Wednesday to allow time for preparation of a probation report on the accused man who pleaded guilty to the fraudulent offences.

The judge said that in all the circumstances he would suspend a four-month jail term on condition that the defendant would commit no further offence in the next two years.

Damian Coleman, aged 38, of Massabielle, Ballycraheen, Vicarstown, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to four charges at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor, Veronica Neville, said on the first occasion on behalf of Coleman: “He made a very stupid and illegal error (by altering a P60). There was no question of an inability to repay a mortgage. And I think (defendant) would have qualified. He took it on himself to be judge and jury of his own application and saw fit to streamline the application.”

'Fallout'

Ms Neville said Coleman, who had never been in trouble before, had suffered “enormous fallout” from his own actions.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the defendant made a false mortgage application with KBC Bank using altered documents. KBC reported the attempted mortgage fraud to the gardaí. It was an attempt only and no loss was suffered by the bank.

Discrepancies in the bank application were noticed by the bank and it turned out that a P60 had been altered by the defendant without the knowledge or permission of any other person.

“He admitted he did alter three bank statements and did so out of fear of being refused a mortgage,” said Sgt Davis.

One of the charges stated that on January 6, 2020, at KBC Bank, he used an instrument, namely a P60, which he knew or believed to be a false instrument with the intention of inducing another person to accept it as genuine and, by reason of so accepting it, to do some act or to make some omission or to provide a service to the prejudice of the other person.