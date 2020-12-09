Man, 60s, killed in single-vehicle collision in Waterford

Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 17:20
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been killed following a single-vehicle traffic collision in Co Waterford this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at around 6.15am in the Ringcrehy area of Dungarvan.

An articulated tanker was the sole vehicle involved in the collision.

The driver, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The body has since been removed to the local morgue where a post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

Forensic Collision Investigators have completed a technical examination of the scene and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the Ringcrehy area between 6.10am and 6.20am to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Christmas spike in Covid-19 cases 'inevitable'

