Cork man in court over allegedly fraudulent PUP claims

Man charged with claiming thousands of euro in Pandemic Unemployment Payment
Cork man in court over allegedly fraudulent PUP claims

Bashiru Aderibige who appeared at the District Court in Mallow, Co Cork, in relation to fraudulent claims of the pandemic unemployment payment. Picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 14:25
Pádraig Hoare

A Cork man has been charged with fraudulent claims of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) running into thousands of euro.

Bashiru Aderibige, of 37 Bannog, Dwyers Road, Midleton, appeared before Mallow District Court in relation to 21 counts of fraudulently claiming the PUP. He was bailed by Judge Brian Sheridan with a number of conditions attached.

Garda Eimhear Catherine Keeshan of the Special Investigation Unit at the Department of Social Welfare told the court that Mr Aderibige, aged 44, was arrested on December 8 in Midleton.

He was detained under the Provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Midleton Garda Station, and made no reply when later charged, she said.

Inspector Tony O’Sullivan told the court there were 21 charges that are all of a similar nature.

He said there was no objection to bail once certain conditions were met.

Garda Keeshan outlined the conditions, which include residing at 37 Bannog, Midleton, as well as signing on at Midleton Garda Station daily between 9am and 9pm.

Mr Aderibige is to remain in the jurisdiction and has surrendered all travel documents to Garda Keeshan.

Judge Sheridan was told that Mr Aderibige is of Irish nationality and is originally from Nigeria.

He must also be available within 24 hours of gardaí asking him, meaning gardaí can contact him 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Inspector O’Sullivan said.

The case was returned to Midleton District Court on January 21 where the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will give directions.

Barrister Paula McCarthy, acting on instructions from Eddie Burke Solicitors, applied for legal aid, which was granted by Judge Sheridan.

Mr Aderibige signed his own bond of €1,000.

More in this section

Kerry nursing home where nine died due to Covid-19 to close today Kerry nursing home where nine died due to Covid-19 to close today
Midwives at CUMH asked to take breaks in cabins Midwives at CUMH asked to take breaks in cabins
Calls on Taoiseach to block apartment plan for Bessborough site Calls on Taoiseach to block apartment plan for Bessborough site
courtfraudpup
Family of Cork farmer who died by suicide urge people to reach out

Family of Cork farmer who died by suicide urge people to reach out

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 5, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 10
  • 20
  • 43
  • 44
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices