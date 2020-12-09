Cork man in court over allegedly fraudulent PUP claims

A Cork man has been charged with fraudulent claims of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) running into thousands of euro.

Bashiru Aderibige, of 37 Bannog, Dwyers Road, Midleton, appeared before Mallow District Court in relation to 21 counts of fraudulently claiming the PUP. He was bailed by Judge Brian Sheridan with a number of conditions attached.

Garda Eimhear Catherine Keeshan of the Special Investigation Unit at the Department of Social Welfare told the court that Mr Aderibige, aged 44, was arrested on December 8 in Midleton.

He was detained under the Provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Midleton Garda Station, and made no reply when later charged, she said.

Inspector Tony O’Sullivan told the court there were 21 charges that are all of a similar nature.

He said there was no objection to bail once certain conditions were met.

Garda Keeshan outlined the conditions, which include residing at 37 Bannog, Midleton, as well as signing on at Midleton Garda Station daily between 9am and 9pm.

Mr Aderibige is to remain in the jurisdiction and has surrendered all travel documents to Garda Keeshan.

Judge Sheridan was told that Mr Aderibige is of Irish nationality and is originally from Nigeria.

He must also be available within 24 hours of gardaí asking him, meaning gardaí can contact him 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Inspector O’Sullivan said.

The case was returned to Midleton District Court on January 21 where the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will give directions.

Barrister Paula McCarthy, acting on instructions from Eddie Burke Solicitors, applied for legal aid, which was granted by Judge Sheridan.

Mr Aderibige signed his own bond of €1,000.