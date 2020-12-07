New homes are the ideal Christmas present for Kerry print company's staff 

St Nicholas’ Day, December 6 is when Polish children get an early visit from a certain white-bearded red-robed figure — if they are good, the original Santa brings small gifts and treats.

But on Sunday in one Kerry town, he arrived with a special big gift for one family, the opportunity to own their own home after a 16-year wait.

From southern Poland originally, Marcin and Anna Wójs have now moved into what is the first house built for its workers by Walsh Colour Print in Castleisland.

In 2017, the company embarked on a groundbreaking project to help its staff to own their own homes and provide them with security. It decided to build houses which it would make available at cost price to its long-term employees.

Castleisland, like other Kerry towns, was under pressure with no rental accommodation and few opportunities to buy homes.

Many of the company’s highly skilled IT, print, and graphic design workers had been employed with the firm for over a decade and were in their 30s and wanted family homes at an affordable price in the town.

Now the first batch of three of the A-rated houses with air to water heating are complete and have come in at the not-for-profit pricetag of €150,000 — the price signalled by Tony and Patricia Walsh when they began the project in 2017.

The first three houses finished by Castleisland company Walsh Colour Print, who have plans to provide affordable houses to its employees. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Marcin Wójs was the catalyst for the project, Mr Walsh says. The forklift driver has worked with the company for 12 years, then he told Tony he simply could not get on the property ladder and it was getting both himself and his family down.

“Our worry was what was going to happen to him when he’s 65 and renting all those years,” Mr Walsh said.

Like other employees with the company for more than a decade, the Wójs were “trapped “ earning too much to qualify for social housing and not able to reach the mortgage for houses in Kerry.

Now anyone working for Walsh Print will have the opportunity to own their own homes and the mortgage repayments will be less than rental, Mr Walsh said.

“The houses are fully owned by our employees. They have to work with the company for 10 years and after that, they are free to sell without any penalty,” Mr Walsh said.

He admits not every company can embark on such a project but his firm, with 120 employees, was big enough to undertake it.

Anna Wójs said: "Now we have a house, we feel better. I am very happy. My daughter can have her own room I can have my kitchen. Mine! Mine! It’s like a Christmas present! “ shes said.

In all, there is planning for 70 houses and crèche facilities on the company-owned land at Bawnluskaha on the old Limerick road just outside the town.

The first 20 are underway and the first three finished have already been sold to employees.