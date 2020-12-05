Cancellations lead Cork restaurant to appeal for bookings

No shows and cancellations have been a problem as restaurants open for indoor dining 
Cancellations lead Cork restaurant to appeal for bookings

Covid-19 has hit the hospitality sector in Ireland dramatically with repeated closures and restrictions. Picture: Helena Lopes/Pexels

Sat, 05 Dec, 2020 - 14:30
Ciarán Sunderland

The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) has said no-shows continue to be "soul-destroying" for the hospitality sector.

The industry body said one Dublin City centre restaurant had 18 people book and confirm a table yesterday, only to never arrive.

Friday saw the return of inboor bookings after businesses were restricted to takeaway service and prior to that outdoor dining. 

The easing of new Covid-19 restrictions to allow the hospitality sector to operate over the festive period were introduced this week as part of the government's Level 3 adjusted plan for Christmas. 

RAI Chief Executive Adrian Cummins said restaurant owners can not afford to keep tables empty after struggling so long with the impact of Covid-19. 

"Diners are booking restaurants and not turning up which is soul-destroying for these businesses who are economically flattened at the moment trying to save their businesses. 

"Every customer that books a seat that doesn't show up is effectively lost revenue and money gone from that business at a time when they need every customer they can get to keep their businesses afloat," said Mr Cummins. 

In a sign of the pressure the industry is under, one Cork restaurant yesterday published an appeal on social media for available bookings after two reservations for tonight cancelled. 

Dockland, run by restaurateur Beth Haughton, said two tables for six had cancelled yesterday evening and that the effect of this was "devastating."

Happily, though the appeal was successful for the restaurant and both tables were filled. 

Read More

Q&A: What to know as restaurants and gastropubs return to trade

More in this section

Garda stock Witness appeal issued after five teenagers seriously injured in car crash 
Cahirmee horse fair Site study on new Cork city hospital on hold due to Covid-19
Homelessness Stock Men found dead in Waterford homeless hostel named locally
Roy Keane pays visit to recently re-opened Cork hair salon

Roy Keane pays visit to recently re-opened Cork hair salon

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

  • 9
  • 12
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 47
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices