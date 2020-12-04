Roy Keane pays visit to recently re-opened Cork hair salon

He’s delivered a fair few cutting comments over the years but soccer legend Roy Keane was on the receiving end of some close cuts himself today.

The former Manchester United and Ireland captain, and the former Ireland assistant manager, popped into a local hair salon on the northside of Cork city to show his support for its owners, the Murphy sisters, Estelle, Hayley and Ciara, who reopened their 3 Degrees hair design salon in Blackpool earlier this week after an arson attack in September.

Estelle, who is on maternity leave at the moment after giving birth to a baby boy, Tommy, just a few days ago, said he popped in just after 5pm and Hayley gave him a scissors trim.

They said his visit marked the end of a whirlwind week.

“What a whirlwind we have had over the last few days. It’s been possibly one of the best weeks of our lives to date,” they said.

Once again we have to stress the gratitude we have for all the kindness, support and loyalty we have been shown by the people of Cork.

“We would like to show so much appreciation to our staff because they work just as hard as us.

Roy Keane shares a joke with sisters, Hayley and Ciara

“It means so much to us to be back living and creating our dreams.”

Their salon was gutted in an arson attack on September 18, leaving 13 people without jobs.

But thanks in large part to the support of their dad, Paul Murphy, Keane’s first cousin, the salon was repaired, renovated and it reopened earlier this week.

A man has since been before the courts, charged in connection with the arson attack.