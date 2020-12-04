Site study on new Cork city hospital on hold due to Covid-19

A feasibility study into the possibility of a proposed new hospital in Glanmire has been put on indefinite hiatus due to Covid-19.

The HSE-owned site in the town, which currently plays host to St Stephen’s Hospital - encompassing mental health units and support facilities - last year emerged as one of the chief contenders to host the new Cork city hospital after councillors threw their backing behind the idea.

However, regardless of whether or not the hospital itself is built there, local opinion is firmly that the 117-acre site could be utilised in a far better manner than is currently the case, with a number of derelict buildings in situ.

Local TD for Cork North Central, Fianna Fail’s Padraig O’Sullivan, said he was “disappointed, surprised, but not shocked” after being informed that the study had been postponed.

The HSE told Mr O’Sullivan that the new hospital study had been “paused with the onset of the coronavirus global pandemic”.

“The service is hopeful that it will be in a position to recommence in 2021, however I am unable to confirm a date due to the uncertainty around Covid,” Kevin Morrison, the acting head of mental health services for Cork-Kerry Community Healthcare, said.

“It was the first I heard of it so I was surprised in that respect,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

So many staff have been dragged around to do contact tracing and the like that I can’t say I’m surprised. But what we need to do now is to get it reprioritised so we’re not left permanently waiting.

Mr O’Sullivan said that he has written to both the HSE and the Minister for Health, his party colleague Stephen Donnelly, to express his disappointment and to call for the study to be resumed as soon as possible.

“We still don’t know if it’s going to be a mental health facility or a primary care centre,” he said regarding the as-yet-undelivered strategic plan for the facility.

Glanmire’s proximity to the M8 and the size of the St Stephen’s site had seemed to play in its favour ahead of its chief competitor for the project, Curraheen. However, other infrastructure issues, such as the size of its access road, may stymie the building of a full-scale hospital there.

“It’s disappointing news for sure,” local independent councillor, Ger Keohane, said of the delayed study.

“One way or the other that site should be better utilised,” he said.