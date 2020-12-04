Gardaí contacted about anti-vaccination information distributed at Cork schools

Gardaí are carrying out inquiries to establish if anything contained in leaflets distributed to children and parents outside Cork schools this week by anti-vaccination protestors warrants investigating.

Gardaí were contacted about the leaflets being distributed in Ballincollig on Wednesday by two women who were not wearing masks.

The leaflets contained misinformation about the nasal flu vaccine administered to children here, regarding its safety, efficiency, and long-term effects.

INTO have issued a statement on anti vaccine groups assembling outside primary schools in Cork. Parents at a primary school in Ballincollig were approached earlier this week. https://t.co/1jAjTRmmUZ — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) December 3, 2020

“Gardaí will carry out inquiries to establish if there is anything contained in the leaflets that warrant investigating,” a spokesman confirmed to the Irish Examiner.

John Corkery, a parent of a child in one of the schools targeted by the protestors, said he thought it was “disturbing” that the women approached unaccompanied children to give them leaflets.

Neither of the individuals were wearing masks, neither of them was in any way showing any sign of social distancing, and they had absolutely no problem in approaching unaccompanied primary school-age children. I found that the most disturbing aspect, to be honest.”

The Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) said it was "deeply concerned at the apparent breach of public health guidelines" by the anti-vaccine group.

"Measures have been put in place to ensure children can go to school and schools can open safely and, in these guidelines it states, 'congregation of people at school gates should be strictly avoided'," said John Boyle, INTO general secretary.

"We encourage the authorities to investigate these apparent breaches and to take steps to ensure such gatherings do not take place in the future.

"Even though community restrictions have eased since Tuesday it remains imperative that everyone acts responsibly to protect school staff and pupils on their way to and from schools.”