Gardaí investigating fake Facebook page created to profit from death of Kerry builder

Gardaí in Co Kerry say they are investigating a fake Facebook page set up to profit from the death of a Tralee builder.

Tom Ross died last Saturday when the chimney of a building he was working on collapsed.

His funeral was held in Fenit, Kerry last Tuesday.

In the wake of his death, a fundraising page bearing his name appeared on Facebook. The page was purportedly set up to help raise money towards the cost of his funeral.

Yesterday, Mr Ross’s family confirmed the page was a fake, and that pictures on the page which showed members of the family were used without permission.

Mr Ross’s family urged the public not to contribute to the page, and to report it if they came across it.

Facebook have since removed the page, and gardaí in Tralee have confirmed that they are looking into the matter.

The funeral of well-known builder Tom Ross, who died in a tragic accident in Tralee last weekend, was held on Tuesday. Picture: Eye Focus

Speaking to Radio Kerry today, Garda sergeant Tim O’Keefe said that often with fake fundraising scams such as this, the pages are created outside Ireland.

Funds are most often donated through legitimate fundraising sites i.e Gofundme, Fundly, iDontate, etc, and the links to these phony campaigns are then promoted and shared via Facebook.

Sgt O'Keefe said: "Those companies are based outside this jurisdiction and a lot of their headquarters are based in the US.

"If we require information from them, we must effectively write to our own DPP here, and own DPP will send an affidavit across requesting police forces over there to get involved and to get the information for us, or to get the page shut down, if needs be.

"The process can take a bit of time.

"The page is gone that initially shared the link, and we’re following up with the funding page to get the details of who posted this page," he said.

It is not yet known if any significant amount of money was given to the false fundraiser.