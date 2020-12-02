New War of Independence trail launched in West Cork 

The trail was researched and compiled by the Michael Collins House Museum in Clonakilty, as part of its centenary commemorative programme 
Re-enactment of Kilmichael Ambush by members of the Irish Army in 1966.  ‘The War of Independence West Cork Trail' guide, which is available in print and online, details the key West Cork sites associated with the Irish War of Independence.

Wed, 02 Dec, 2020 - 20:00
Aine Kenny

Cork County Council’s Michael Collins House has launched a new heritage guide based on historical events associated with the War of Independence. 

The guide 'The War of Independence West Cork Trail' is available in print and online and details the key West Cork sites associated with the war.

The trail was researched and compiled by the Michael Collins House Museum in Clonakilty, as part of its centenary commemorative programme for the events of the War of Independence in West Cork. 

There were seven different 1920 IRA battalion areas in the region, including Bandon, Clonakilty, Skibbereen, Schull, Bantry, Castletownbere and Dunmanway. 

The trail highlights some of the key events and sites in each area, giving participants an overall view and understanding of the war, for which the rebel county is so well known.

West Cork was one of the most active regions in the War of Independence, with many events of local and national importance taking place there. 

The trail will lead participants around some of the lesser-known but still historically important and beautiful sites in the region, to encourage viewers to engage with the fascinating revolutionary heritage of West Cork.

A printed leaflet and map are available throughout Cork County Council’s library network and other heritage attractions. 

An online version with even more information, sites and interactive maps is available on www.michaelcollinshouse.ie or through the Michael Collins House App.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, welcomed the new guide. 

This is a fantastic resource for history and heritage enthusiasts, guiding visitors and West Cork natives to the sites of events which would change this nation’s history and the fate of an empire. 

"Cork County is a proud home to rich cultural and historical heritage, and this guide from Michael Collins House meets the Council’s goals in promoting and sharing that heritage. 

"The ‘War of Independence West Cork Trail' highlights not just the history of events, but the tireless work of generations of historians which ensures that we can continue to learn from our history and share it with the world."

