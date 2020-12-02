Oral hearing into granting of emissions licence in Limerick begins today

An oral hearing into the granting of an industrial emissions licence to Irish Cement in Limerick, for the burning of 90,000 tonnes of alternative fuels per year, such as tyres and animal tissue, is to begin today.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will virtually host the oral hearing into its decision to grant a licence to Irish Cement Limited, Castlemungret, Co Limerick, its cement manufacturing plant, and an inert landfill at the same location.

The green light was given for the firm to use non-hazardous waste as alternative fuels and raw materials, up to a maximum of 90,000 tonnes per annum.

The €10m facility will allow Irish Cement to move away from fossil fuels by burning the alternatives at an ultra-high heat, which will have a negligible impact on the environment, the firm has claimed.

However, the decision to grant the licence drew the ire of many in the area, with 4,000 submissions made objecting to the proposal, as well as public marches and demonstrations against it.

The public at large was joined by high-profile individuals from Limerick, including businessman JP McManus, rugby star Paul O’Connell, and television presenter Greg O’Shea.

The EPA attached more than 100 individual conditions relating to the environmental management, operation, control, and monitoring of the installation.

It said it was "satisfied that the emissions from the installation, when operated in accordance with the conditions of the proposed licence, will meet all required environmental protection standards and will not endanger human health or harm the environment in the vicinity of the installation or over a wider area".

Conditions imposed include the limit of 90,000 tonnes per annum, controls on emissions to air, and discharge to waters.

The EPA said its office of environmental enforcement will monitor and enforce these conditions through environmental audits, unannounced site visits, and systematic checks on emissions.

Objectors say it would impact on the environment in a large residential area, with a number of schools nearby.

The company said it refuted the fears, claiming it is common practice in Europe.

The EPA said although it is satisfied with the application and the conditions attached, an oral hearing into the issue is merited, "given the scale and sensitivity of the local environment and the importance of the proposed development, both nationally and regionally”.

The firm says the €10m facility will be integral to the future of the plant, which employs 80.

The Limerick Against Pollution group has criticised the virtual nature of the oral hearing, saying it excludes many.