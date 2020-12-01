Beloved Limerick bookseller braces for Christmas rush

O'Mahony's Booksellers in Limerick City reopens after six weeks of pandemic lockdown.
Beloved Limerick bookseller braces for Christmas rush

A staff member at O'Mahony's Booksellers in Limerick City readies the shop for reopening ahead of Christmas. Picture: O'Mahoney's Booksellers

Tue, 01 Dec, 2020 - 07:00
Jess Casey

With books traditionally a last-minute Christmas gift, early December is usually quiet for O'Mahony's Booksellers in Limerick City.

Normally, the last five days before Christmas are the massive sales days for the well-known family bookshop on O’Connell St, said the manager, Colette Cotter.

However, that looks set to change this year as the shop reopens after six weeks of pandemic lockdown.

"The five days before Christmas are our busiest days, usually, but we can’t take that same number all at one this year," Ms Cotter said.

"That’ll be the challenge: To get those people in earlier. That business from the last five days can't go online, because it wouldn’t be delivered in time for Christmas," Ms Cotter said. 

"Certain people always shop last minute, of course, but I do think people this year will be more conscious of the restrictions and space things out a bit."

More people are buying early, and online traffic has been strong, she said, adding that they are "inundated with orders".

Ahead of the bookshop's reopening, this week, staff spent the weekend sorting out the shop and pricing new stock.

Read More

Rooftop bar to open in Cork City and take dining to new heights

"Obviously, we're coming into the busiest time of the year and, because a lot of publishing was postponed, the volume and range of books this year is unheard of; it's absolutely huge," Ms Cotter said.

"It's always a struggle to fit the volume of new titles published, but this year it's even worse, because there are twice as many books published, due to the fact that a lot of them were postponed." 

The shop is expecting the coming week to be extremely busy.

"We've been very busy, every day, with collections," Ms Cotter said. 

"I was very surprised. I initially thought we’d have one or two people a day. We, literally, had a queue of people every day to collect pre-orders. 

"Last Thursday, we turned away, I’d say, maybe 20 people, who couldn't understand why we couldn't let them in to browse. 

"We were saying to them, 'We can’t, we’d love to let ye in, but we can't yet'," she said.

The shop is expecting an increase in more thoughtful gifting this year, she added.

Read More

Covid-19: Retailers disappointed at delayed reopening of coffee shops

More in this section

All Ireland hurlers to appeal for fans to socially distance All Ireland hurlers to appeal for fans to socially distance
Adam to Star Command! Toy Show star transformed into famous space ranger Adam to Star Command! Toy Show star transformed into famous space ranger
Online business ‘has taken off’ for Cork baby shop since start of pandemic Online business ‘has taken off’ for Cork baby shop since start of pandemic
#covid-19christmasplace: limerick
FILE PHOTO Minister for Children Roderick O'Gorman is under pressure, after the Dail last night voted to pass a bill which has r

Anger at plans for 246 apartments on Bessborough land

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 28, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 16
  • 18
  • 45
  • 47
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices