Rooftop bar to open in Cork City and take dining to new heights

Sophie's will be the sister bar/restaurant to the establishment of the same name in Dublin City centre, and will be located on the sixth floor of the Dean Hotel on Horgan's Quay.
Rooftop bar to open in Cork City and take dining to new heights

The interior of Sophie's at the Dean, Cork. Picture: Deborah O'Keefe/BAM

Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 17:06
Steven Heaney

A new rooftop bar is set to open in Cork City in the coming days.

It may seem like an unusual time for a new bar to be opening its doors, with the grand opening coming amidst Covid-19 restrictions, but the proprietors of Sophie's at the Dean Hotel will be banking on a cocktail of local suppliers, international and Irish flavours, and a knockout view of Cork City to help them to get off the ground.

Sophie's will be located on the sixth floor of the Dean Hotel on Horgan's Quay, which is part of the new HQ Development of offices, hotel, and retail in an area adjacent to the city's train station.

The bar is the sister bar/restaurant of the establishment of the same name in Dublin City centre, which was located at the centre of last year's 'Swing-gate' controversy involving former Fine Gael TD for Dún Laoghaire, Maria Bailey.

The kitchen at Sophie's, Cork. Picture: Deborah O'Keefe/BAM
The kitchen at Sophie's, Cork. Picture: Deborah O'Keefe/BAM

Ms Bailey fell off a swing in the bar and allegedly injured herself. She later took a personal injuries action against the Dean Hotel, in which the bar is located.

In circuit court proceedings, she accused the hotel of negligence, as the swing was unsupervised at the time of the incident in 2015 — the year before she was elected as a TD — and that no instructions on using the swing had been provided.

She later dropped the case.

The new bar will seat 150 people and features a reclaimed wooden roof, a wood-fired pizza oven, and two outdoor heated and covered terraces — both offering views of the River Lee.

As with its Dublin counterpart, Sophie's will house indoor swings, which it says are perfect for taking photographs.

Its menu, described as 'New York-Italian-inspired', will include many local dishes and suppliers, including Castletownbere crab, butter and yoghurt from Glenilen Farm in Drimoleague, and cured meats and cheese from Gubbeen Farmhouse.

Ian Madden, general manager at Sophie’s at The Dean Cork, said the menu would combine the best of "international and Irish flavours", and that the weekend brunch menu would have "something for everyone".

Bookings at Sophie’s Restaurant Cork are now available for indoor and outdoor dining from December 11.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, tables can only be reserved for a maximum of six people.

Read More

HSE chief: January lockdown is not inevitable

More in this section

St Fin Barre’s Cathedral ceremony celebrates 'a living monument of faith' at the heart of Cork City St Fin Barre’s Cathedral ceremony celebrates 'a living monument of faith' at the heart of Cork City
Revealed: OPW images of Cork's proposed flood defence scheme Revealed: OPW images of Cork's proposed flood defence scheme
Limerick college blames 'resource' issues for €3.2m spend on non-supervised procurement Limerick college blames 'resource' issues for €3.2m spend on non-supervised procurement
Adam to Star Command! Toy Show star transformed into famous space ranger

Adam to Star Command! Toy Show star transformed into famous space ranger

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 28, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 16
  • 18
  • 45
  • 47
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices