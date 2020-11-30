St Fin Barre’s Cathedral to mark 150-year anniversary of consecration with online ceremony

St Fin Barre’s Cathedral will today mark the 150 year anniversary since the consecration of one of Ireland's most iconic buildings.

In a statement, the Church of Ireland Diocese of Cork, Cloyne and Ross said that while the anniversary of the consecration itself on November 30 will now be marked "in a necessary low key way", an adapted programme of events has been announced for the remainder of the year.

A short online ceremony will mark the event with an address from President Michael D Higgins.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, planned celebrations were postponed withe participation in the ceremony limited to Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, Dr Paul Colton, Dean of the Cathedral, Very Reverend Nigel Dunne and the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Joe Kavanagh and his wife Stephanie.

The Lord Mayor will bring his greetings in person, and messages will also be read from Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Church of Ireland Archbishops of Dublin and Armagh.

Similar greetings sent from around the world have been received and published in recent weeks, including from the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Archbishops of York, Wales, Hong Kong, Egypt, Burundi, Southern Africa and Canada, and the Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church in the United States of America.

Bishop Colton and Dean Dunne are also inviting pedestrians in Cork visitors to the Cathedral, as well as professional photographers, to post photos of the Cathedral on social media using the #SFB150. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

This ceremony may be watched live at 11 a.m on the Cathedral website: https://corkcathedral.webs.com/

St Fin Barre’s Cathedral

Designed by William Burges and consecrated in 1870, the present Cathedral lies on a site where Christian worship has been offered since the seventh century.

Burges had been appointed architect for the new cathedral in 1862, after a competition for which there were 63 entries.

The cathedral's limestone spires are over 140 years, completed in October 1879.

It has been said that St Fin Barre's maybe the most coherent French Neo-Gothic style cathedral in western Europe.