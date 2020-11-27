Now for a more positive 5km - Deccie Daly under starters orders for Mercy Hospital

As one 5km Covid-19 restriction ends another altogether healthier and more positive 5km is under starters orders.

Over the first two weeks of December, former Cork City defender and captain, Declan Daly, who lifted the league crown in 1993 and the FAI Cup in 1998 is teaming up with his sisters, Geraldine and Paula and brother, Kenneth, a former captain of northside soccer club St Mary’s to take on a virtual 5km challenge to support front-line staff at the Mercy University Hospital and to remember their mother, Lena.

In September 2020, Lena, passed away at the Mercy after spending over three weeks in the hospital. “The efforts of the catering, cleaning, nursing and care teams contributed greatly to making my mam’s time on the wards a very dignified and humane one,” said Declan as he geared up to show his family’s appreciation.

The virtual run/walk will take place throughout the first two weeks of December.

This inspired the siblings to come together and raise funds for the Mercy Hospital Foundation’s Covid-19 Appeal, which is supporting these staff members as they work through the Covid-19 pandemic. They are challenging themselves to run or walk 5km and are encouraging inviting others to do the same.

Cork City's captain Declan Daly holds the league cup trophy aloft after defeating Shamrock Rovers in the 1998 league cup final at Turner's Cross. They also won the FAI Cup that year. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“The virtual run/walk will take place throughout the first two weeks of December. For anyone who would like to get involved and support our Mercy Covid-19 Appeal, you can run or walk your 5km in one go or spread it out over the two weeks. Once your 5km is done we encourage you to post a photo of yourself completing the challenge on Facebook, and tag the Mercy Hospital Foundation, and please make a donation online via a https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/5kmforlenadaly.” The challenge is open to all ages and abilities.

Donations from this appeal will help support staff and purchase advanced medical equipment to help treat patients and in turn, protect all patients, staff and the public. “We are incredibly grateful to people like the Daly family who are joining us in supporting our front-line workers,” Mícheál Sheridan, CEO of The Mercy Hospital Foundation said.

For the Dalys and their supporters it’s on your marks, get set, go.