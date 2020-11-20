Limerick woman appeals for support for US pen-pal who faces execution

A 24-year-old Limerick woman whose prison pen-pal was sentenced to death as a teenager for his part in the brutal killing of a married couple has appealed for Irish people to support an international campaign to save him from execution.

Former Texas gang member Brandon Bernard, now 40, is scheduled for execution in the US state of Indiana on December 10.

His will be the ninth execution green-lighted directly by President Donald Trump after a 17-year hiatus in federal executions. Seven ‘federal’ prisoners have already been executed since July.

In a gruesome irony, Bernard will be put to death on International Human Rights Day unless his execution is commuted by the outgoing US President.

Despite Bernard’s conviction for double murder in 2000 - with four other gang members - 24-year-old Dooradoyle woman, Aoibhinn O'Sullivan, said her long-distance relationship has convinced her he is now a “good and amazing person”.

The University of Limerick graduate revealed how she has built up a “strong connection” with Bernard via the numerous letters they have exchanged as pen-pals.

“It’s hard to care for someone you’ve never met, but Brandon makes it easy. He doesn’t define himself by his past, nor does he ignore it. He’s so self-developed and self-aware, his profoundness just seeps through his letters.”

Aoibhinn said that while she acknowledged, as did Bernard, the brutality of the crimes he is convicted for it was important that people consider the full facts of the case before rushing to judgment.

“He was just a young, naive 18-year-old kid who was in the wrong place at the wrong time. He did not act alone. Many of the surviving jurors on Brandon’s case strongly regret their sentencing.

“Brandon was one of the youngest people ever to receive the death penalty. He has been imprisoned ever since. He hasn’t hugged or touched his family in over 20 years.”

Bernard, whose co-defendant Christopher Vialva was executed earlier this year, was sentenced to death by a Texas court.

Three other co-defendants could not be capitally tried because they were aged 15 and 16. Vialva’s execution has raised questions in the US about whether the death penalty is appropriate for teenage offenders.

Aoibhinn said that while she can't even comprehend the pain of the surviving relatives of the murdered couple it is important to realise that commuting Bernard’s sentence still means he would face life in prison without parole.

“Murder is murder. I don’t believe in the death penalty. It is inhumane and serves no one.”

When asked what message she has for Brandon she said: “I messaged him on a server recently and he said he was keeping strong and staying optimistic. I just want him to keep that strength.”

And her message for Donald Trump, who holds the fate of Bernard in his hands? “Please think deeply about what consequence your actions have. You cannot forget a human life is at stake. Please just remember that he is a human being and no human being deserves to be put to death.”

The Limerick administration worker concluded with an appeal to the Irish public to get behind the campaign to save Bernard.

“It is hard to explain what an amazing person Brandon is. His words carry great weight and strength. It is amazing what connection and understanding you can glean from his words For someone who has spent most of their life cooped up in a tiny metal room, Brandon has the most positive outlook on life.”

Irish people can get behind the campaign by sending an electronic letter to Donald Trump on helpsavebrandon.com. Over 6,000 people have sent a letter already.

