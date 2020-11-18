Teen who died after being struck by truck in Cork to be laid to rest on Friday

A teenage boy who died after he was struck by a truck in Cork City will be laid to rest following a ceremony on Friday.

The requiem mass of Jimmy Horgan (13) of Blackrock will take place at the local SMA church at noon.

The mass will be live-streamed so that his many friends and neighbours can remember a much-loved son, brother and classmate in their own special way.

Jimmy is survived by his parents Ernest and Rachel and his siblings Rosie, Tilly, Lola and Rex.

Jimmy had just finished school at Presentation Brothers College when he was struck by a truck at Sheares Street at around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the incident. However, he was badly shaken and treated at the scene for shock.

Gardaí and paramedics rushed to the accident site. However, in spite of attempts to assist the teenager, he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

The street was closed to facilitate the work of garda accident scene investigators.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the collision to come forward. They are checking CCTV security camera footage from premises in the area.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to any road users who may have camera footage including dash-cams and were travelling in the Sheares Street area between 3.15pm and 3.45pm," a garda spokesperson said.

The mass can be viewed on Friday at noon at churchservices.tv/smablackrock