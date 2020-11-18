Boy, 13, on way to sports training killed by truck in Cork City centre

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.
Boy, 13, on way to sports training killed by truck in Cork City centre

Gardaí have appealed for dashcam footage after the fatal crash in Cork City centre.

Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 07:07
Neil Michael

A boy died on Tuesday after being involved in an accident with a truck in Cork City centre.

Jimmy Horgan, who was 13, is believed to have been on his way to sports training at the time of the incident on Sheares Street.

He was a member of a respected Cork family in the hospitality sector and was a student at Presentation Brothers College. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Councillor Des Cahill said last night: “Everyone’s hearts go out to the family at this time.

“Everybody is just very, very shocked by what has happened and there are no other words to express how everybody feels.”

The incident happened at approximately 3.30pm and the teenager was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the truck was uninjured but later treated for shock.

Gardaí are also appealing to any roadusers who may have dashcam footage to make this footage available to gardaí.

Read More

Gardaí looking into reports of man approaching boy in Cork suburb

More in this section

CC CABINET MEETING No appetite to extend Level 5 lockdown, says Donnelly
Coronavirus - Fri Oct 2, 2020 Husband and wife with Covid-19 die 12 hours apart
General Election Ireland 2020 Green Party pushes for ‘wellbeing indicators’ to determine economic decisions
FILE PHOTO The Board of the Judicial Council is meeting today to discuss matters arising from the refusal of Justice Seamus Woul

2014 Council of Europe reforms for judicial appointments in Ireland ignored

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices