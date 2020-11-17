Woulfe controversy 'wouldn't have happened if last government listened to Ross'

The controversy around the appointment of Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe would not have happened if the last government had listened to Shane Ross, former minister of state Finian McGrath has said.

Mr McGrath suggested that Justice Minister Helen McEntee should now come before the Dáil to fully explain the appointment.

"I think any minister of justice should be well able to stand on their appointments, and I have absolutely no problem with them going into the Dáil."

However, junior minister Colm Brophy said he would have "grave reservations" around any Dáil debate on the matter.

"I'd have grave reservations about the idea of the Dáil engaging in a process which effectively is second guessing the appointment of a serving member of the Supreme Court," Mr Brophy said.

Mr McGrath said the appointment of judges was sometimes hammered out at separate meetings ahead of Cabinet.

However, Mr Brophy said it is his understanding that decisions are made by the Government around the Cabinet table.

"A Justice Minister comes to Cabinet with a name, and the judicial advisory board recommends a candidate, and that goes to Cabinet and Cabinet make the decision," the Fine Gael TD said.

Former Independent Alliance minister, Mr McGrath said there were "couple of occasions" where ministers were briefed around board and judicial nominations before Cabinet meetings.

“Myself and Shane would ask questions about other candidates and on some occasions “there was a row” during the debate, he added.

"Any member of Cabinet worth his or her salt would have raised those fundamental simple questions because it's a great honour to be in the Cabinet and you're asking questions on behalf of the citizens of the State, and absolutely everybody should be accountable, and a lot of us argued that the whole system there needed urgent reform," Mr McGrath told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

Politicians did not want to be involved in the appointment of judges, he said.

Generally when he had asked questions “we would get an answer,” he said.

“Our experience was that the business side was done outside the Cabinet meeting.

“The majority of political parties have been doing this for 50 years. There is a lack of transparency. Any minister for justice should be able to stand over their appointments.”