Jim Sheridan announces Sophie Toscan du Plantier documentary

Oscar-nominated director Jim Sheridan is to make a five-part documentary series examining the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in his debut documentary project.

The documentary will feature Du Plantier's family and include English journalist Ian Bailey, the man who has been at the centre of the investigation.

In 1996, the French film-maker Ms Toscan du Plantier was found beaten to death outside her holiday home in Schull, West Cork. Mr Bailey has always denied involvement with her death but was arrested after eye-witness reports. He was never charged with the murder that shocked the quiet, West Cork town and 24 years later, the case remains a mystery.

Last month, the Irish High Court declined to extradite Mr Bailey to France after a Paris court found him guilty in abstentia for the murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier and sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

Previously, there were two attempts to extradite Mr Bailey. In 2012, the High Court agreed to hand over the English journalist but this was later overturned by the Supreme Court.

Jim Sheridan at Three Castle Head in Co Cork. Picture: Sky Studios

The series will chart the du Plantier’s family’s search for justice nearly 25 years. The director of My Left Foot will narrate and make appearances on the documentary as he unravels the story.

“This is a story that has fascinated me for over two decades. It is a murder that carries implications for the meaning of justice in Ireland, in France and in the UK. It is a murder that calls into question the meaning of Europe, as the convicted man in France is free in Ireland," said Mr Sheridan.

"It is a story that calls into question the meaning and process of the police and the legal system. It is a story that shines a light on domestic violence. It is a story about primal fear.

About a devil in the hills. About the existence of evil among us.

"I would like to thank all those who have contributed to this series, but in particular to Sophie’s family who are still searching for justice.”

Made for Sky studios and produced by Hell’s Kitchen, the release of Murder at the Cottage: The search for justice for Sophie follows on from Netflix's confirmation that the streaming giant is releasing its own three-part documentary series about Ms Toscan du Plantier's murder.

Netflix's production is being produced by London and Los Angeles-based media company Lighthouse and is to be directed by John Dower, whose previous documentary works include the award-winning Thrilla in Manilla, about the legendary boxing rivalry between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali.