Cases of potentially lethal bug at CUH linked to one ward 

The vast majority of infections involving outbreaks of superbug CPE within Cork University Hospital in 2020 emanated from a single ward which had been long overdue a refurbishment.

Minutes of meetings of the hospital’s senior management taskforce regarding Carbapenemase-Producing Enterobacterales (CPE) from January until March deal with an initial outbreak in medical ward 1B, which has beds for 35 patients.

Throughout the year 1B, which also played host to an outbreak in October 2018, is repeatedly cited as being the epicentre for the illness, with the poor state of its infrastructure and a need for comprehensive refurbishment raised on multiple occasions, according to documents released under Freedom of Information.

That 2018 outbreak had seen the hospital face criticism for reopening 1B for admissions against the advice of its own infection prevention and control team. CUH also faced criticism for placing three patients with CPE in a room without a toilet, shower or hand hygiene facilities.

At a board meeting concerning CPE in early January 2020, the “urgent” need to fully refurbish 1B was outlined at a projected cost of €450,000 — however, this action was put back until April as the new budget wouldn’t have been outlined until then.

The hospital had in fact been free of CPE — a bug notoriously difficult to eradicate once it has taken hold —between September and December of 2019. However, of 28 positive cases of the bug in January 2020, 21 of them had spent time on ward 1B.

Meanwhile, a patient from the same ward subsequently tested positive having relocated to a nursing home in Mallow.

Inconsistencies with regard to hand hygiene, personal protective equipment and infection signage were likewise noted on the ward.

For much of the year, there was no dedicated CPE nurse working at the hospital making the successful quarantine of the illness more challenging.

Despite this, a decision was passed to “maximise” the ward in late January due to an increase in admissions to the hospital in general with flu season in full swing.

On February 3, management agreed to request €300,000 from the HSE’s lead for in-hospital infection Professor Martin Cormican for an overhaul of 1B.

A spokesperson for the hospital said that it is “satisfied” that ward 1B currently meets medical standards in terms of sanitisation.

As the crisis worsened into March and just before Ireland went into its first Covid-19 lockdown, bed blocking - the long term occupation of hospital beds — became an issue in 1B leading to a spike in the number of people on trolleys admitted through the Emergency Department, despite the ongoing refurbishment taking place.

While outbreaks were seen in other wards across the hospital throughout 2020, 1B remained the overriding issue with a further seven cases noted in mid-August.

On August 5 there was just one case of the illness in the hospital, in a ward separate to 1B. One week later, on August 13, that number had jumped to 13, six of them in 1B, with 61 close contacts noted, representing the bug’s peak for the year and leading to 1B’s closure to new admissions.

At the time CUH opted to perform an “aggressive” cleaning of all pipes using drain specialists DynoRod with a view to sanitising the plumbing.

Ward 1B was disbanded during the initial Covid lockdown, with the coronavirus blamed for a subsequent drop in screening for CPE.

During an unannounced inspection of CUH in November 2018, health watchdog, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) criticised the hospital for its “overall approach” towards effectively managing the risk “to patients from infection and antimicrobial resistance”.

Inspectors said at the time that “more needs to be done locally by the hospital to effectively address the high risks identified during this inspection”.

CUH's CPE timeline

July 2017 - Hiqa inspects CUH and notes that governance regarding healthcare-related infection needs to be developed.

July 2018 - First outbreak of CPE at CUH.

October 2018 - Outbreak of CPE declared at CUH’s ward 1B.

November 2018 - Seven cases found spread across wards by Hiqa during an unannounced inspection, despite assurances cases were quarantined in one place.

February 2019 - Hiqa notes failures in infection control governance which have “not been fully addressed” since its 2017 inspection.

September 2019 - December 2019 - No new CPE cases noted at CUH. Of 29 cases developed in CUH across 2019, 20 spent time in ward 1B.

January 2020 - Outbreak of the bug noted in 1B. Deep cleaning not possible as patients already occupying beds. Ward 1B ‘maximised’ to allow for a surge in hospital admissions. 1B noted as being in “urgent need” of refurbishment.

February 2020 - Hospital discusses whether or not to close 1B or simply list all inpatients as close contacts. Decision made to refurbish ward on February 24. Dirt on beds noted as a ‘big issue’.

March 2020 - 18 beds blocked in 1B due to CPE. Ward 1B disbanded following Covid lockdown. Refurbishment of 1B to begin ‘as soon as possible’.

June 2020 - Poor screening levels for CPE attributed to Covid-19.

July 2020 - Index case of a fresh outbreak in ward 2A noted as having presented at CUH three times since January without being screened - cited as ‘missed opportunity’. Staffing shortages noted as ‘major concern’.

August 2020 - Fresh outbreaks leave 13 patients positive on August 13, with 61 contacts. Positive patients moved from ward 4B to 1B to allow for reopening of the former, with remainder to be ‘closely cohorted’. No cleaning product being used in toilets. DynoRod employed to sanitize sewage system. Concern raised regarding a shortage of infection control staff.

September 2020 - Two positive contacts noted outside CUH, one in a nursing home.

October 2020 - Screening levels for CPE rise to 1,549 in September, just within projected guidelines. ‘Long-standing issues’ with staff toilet noted as needing to be addressed in order to facilitate effective cleaning.