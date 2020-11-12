Go-ahead given for spectacular Kerry greenway

The go-ahead has been given by An Bord Pleanala to construct a 32-km paved greenway in south Kerry along the former Ring of Kerry railroad.

Kerry County Council also got clearance to compulsory purchase more than 220 landholdings from just under 200 landowners across 27 townlands.

The planning permission is subject to 11 conditions.

The land reverted to private ownership after the railway was abandoned in 1960.

The application by Kerry County Council, under the Roads Act, to build a 3 metre wide paved surface, had run to a lengthy oral hearing a year ago in Tralee.

Objectors included a number of landowners as well as environmentalists.

The use of compulsory purchase, under the powers of the Housing Acts for a greenway, proved a particular sticking point.

The IFA, the country’s main farmers' organisation, vigorously opposed the use of the CPO, arguing an amenity cycle and pathway was not the public infrastructure in the normal sense of the term, and more efforts should be made to reach an agreement.

The proposed 32 kilometre greenway for cyclists and walkers in South Kerry will run along the disused railway line from Glenbeigh to Caherciveen, generating a much needed €7m to the local economy. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan

An Bord Pleanala has now confirmed the CPO order saying it was for the interest and benefit of the public and community.

There was a need “to provide a catalyst for the economic regeneration of the area,” it said.

It also had regard for “the increased provisions for a range of non-motorised road users to be achieved from the use of the acquired lands,” it said.

First mooted by local development bodies, the "iconic greenway" was announced in 2014 on the Gleesk railway viaduct over Kells Bay and it was to be a flagship project for the network of cycleways promoted by the Department of Transport.

Running to over 20 million euro, the greenway will face considerable engineering challenges.

Some of the most impressive structures that characterised the old line, with its panoramic views over the Atlantic - the Caherisveen Railway bridge, the Gleensk viaduct and the Drung Hill Tunnels are to be repaired.

Underpasses of the N70 Ring of Kerry, as well as a new bridge, will also be constructed.

Drung Hill, Mountain Stage, Kerry Way, Kells, Co Kerry. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen has welcomed the decision of An Bord Pleanála, saying the project represents an enormous boost for the county and for south Kerry in particular.

"I am delighted that An Bord Pleanála has given this project the green light.

"This greenway will bring huge tourism, social and economic benefits to the entire south Kerry area and I look forward to its construction at the earliest opportunity," he said.

Meanwhile, Cork County Council has said additional funding announced for the Midleton Youghal greenway is further evidence of the importance of the project to the east Cork region.

The overall funding secured by Cork County Council for the development stands at €19.8 million.

County Mayor Mary Linehan Foley, said: "The greenway has huge potential to support our local communities and businesses in the post-Covid recovery and will be a major tourism asset not just for the local area but for the wider county.”