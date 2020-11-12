Douglas Village to reopen after more than a year

Douglas Village will today welcome customers and the community back through its doors for the first time since it was badly damaged by a fire in August of last year.
Douglas Village to reopen after more than a year

Douglas Village Shopping Centre, which is set to re-open its door today. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Thu, 12 Nov, 2020 - 06:30
Steven Heaney

Douglas Village will today welcome customers and the community back through its doors for the first time since it was badly damaged by a fire in August of last year.

The re-opening will not be a full return to normal, however, given the ongoing level 5 Covid-19 restrictions., and the current closure of some ‘non-essential’ businesses.

Nonetheless, since the setting of the November 12 date, retailers and shop-owners have been hard at work preparing to get back back to work in a time of Covid-19.

Supermarket chains Tesco and Marks & Spencer will re-open as planned, as will other ‘essential’ businesses, such as the bank, Bresnan's Butchers, and Pharmacy First Plus.

Speaking last week, Michael O’Connor of Pharmacy First said he was itching to get back to work.

He said: “We just had to survive and the goal was to get us to this point,” he says.

But I would consider Douglas Village my business home so I’m delighted to be re-opening. 


A revamped Douglas Village Shopping Centre. Picture: Denis Minihane.
A revamped Douglas Village Shopping Centre. Picture: Denis Minihane.

"The feedback I’m getting from customers is that they can’t wait for us to open up.”  

Store Manager at Tesco, Douglas, Dermot Hever said €1.5m had been invested in the refurbishment of his store in the last year, and that 30 new jobs had been created there.

Mr Hever said he was nothing less than “thrilled” to be able to re-open today.

Read More

No Santa, no puppies but plenty of turkey and ham as Douglas Village re-opens

He said: "Reopening under Level 5 restrictions is certainly a very different event than we might have planned, I’m delighted to say we're able to deliver a safe and easy experience for our returning customers.

"Staff have been working hard behind closed doors for weeks preparing to welcome returning customers in line with Covid-19 safety protocols.  

We’re also very thankful to our customers for their patience and support as we all work to respond to Covid-19, all the time reviewing operations to introduce measures to protect health and safety in line with public health advice. 

"Customers can now return to shopping locally in the store in Douglas, knowing that their safety and that of our colleagues, is our number one priority,” he added. 

One of the main arcades at the Douglas Village Shopping Centre. Picture: Dan Linehan
One of the main arcades at the Douglas Village Shopping Centre. Picture: Dan Linehan

Level 5 lockdown restrictions mean that stores such as Tk Maxx, Book Station, Trespass, Homefront, CiCi & Boo, travel agents J Barter will not be among the 13 outlets set to re-open.

They are all planning to re-open in due course, however, and so too are a few new businesses. 

Cork City Council has also said they are aiming to re-open the library in Douglas by the third week of December. 

Customers of the shopping centre, which has been in operation for more than a century, can look forward to a new shopping experience in a revamped Douglas Village. 

If Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed or lifted in early December as expected, the Douglas community can look forward to some more early christmas treats.

Read More

Watch: A look inside Douglas Village Shopping Centre ahead of re-opening

More in this section

No official ceremony, but Cork city will 'light up' for Christmas next week No official ceremony, but Cork city will 'light up' for Christmas next week
Fire brigade rescue trapped motorist as several roads across Cork left impassable by floods Fire brigade rescue trapped motorist as several roads across Cork left impassable by floods
Positive trends show Cork is driving down Covid-19 cases Positive trends show Cork is driving down Covid-19 cases
douglas villageretail#covid-19place: corkplace: douglas village
Covid-19: Limerick and Clare hospitals cancel procedures after 'multiple' outbreaks

Covid-19: Limerick and Clare hospitals cancel procedures after 'multiple' outbreaks

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 26
  • 27
  • 29
  • 41
  • 45
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices