Covid-19: Limerick and Clare hospitals cancel procedures after 'multiple' outbreaks

“Multiple outbreaks” of Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) and at Ennis Hospital, Co Clare, have resulted in cancellations of “all routine outpatient appointments and the majority of elective procedures” on Thursday and Friday.

UL Hospitals Group chief executive Colette Cowan, who oversees both hospitals, said the group is trying to manage “a complex situation involving multiple outbreaks” of Covid-19.

Ms Cowan said it was “vital” that any patient requiring emergency care attend at UHL’s 24-hour emergency department, which remains open.

She said she regretted the impact on patients, but that the announced measures were “necessary in the interests of patient and staff safety”.

A spokesman for the group said it will not be releasing information on the numbers of positive cases at both hospitals.

He said: “Significant numbers of staff are currently off work and self-isolating having either tested positive for Covid-19 or been designated as close contact.”

The group’s clinical director, Professor Brian Lenehan, said: “The volume of staff currently self-isolating having come into contact with Covid-19 is now such that we are curtailing scheduled care to concentrate resources on emergency presentations and on inpatients.

“This will also serve to reduce footfall in our hospitals in the coming days. Such cancellations are provided for in our escalation plan.”

The group spokesman said separate Covid and non-Covid pathways are in place to keep patients safe.

“Outbreak control teams established in both locations are working closely with public health and occupational health colleagues and all the relevant HPSC guidance is being followed as we work to contain the virus and to protect patients and staff,” he said.

“Contact tracing and testing of staff and patients is continuing and we are putting into effect all the appropriate infection control measures to mitigate the risk.”

Both hospitals are experiencing “considerable staffing challenges” due to the ongoing crisis situation, the spokesman added.

Around 50 patients had their procedures cancelled today.

The group’s hospital crisis management team took the “difficult decision to cancel most scheduled care at UHL and Ennis for the remainder of this week”, said the spokesman.

The situation is being kept “under continuous review”.

The group’s other hospitals “continue to operate as normal”. They are: St John’s Hospital, Limerick; Nenagh Hospital, Tipperary; University Maternity Hospital Limerick; and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital, Co Limerick.

The group’s spokesman said patients who have “any symptoms of Covid-19” should “not attend the hospital or any healthcare facility” and “phone their GP for advice”.