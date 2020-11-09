Commander pens epic poem to three Cork lord mayors

An epic poem about three republican lord mayors of Cork who served in office during the turbulent year of 1920 has been written by a senior officer in the Naval Service.

Written by Commander Caoimhín Macunfraidh, the poem was officially launched by the current Lord Mayor of Cork, Fine Gael councillor Joe Kavanagh, at a special ceremony at the Naval Service headquarters on Haulbowline Island yesterday.

'A Triumvirate of North Mon Heroes' tells the story of Tomás Mac Curtain, Terence MacSwiney, and Dónal Óg O’Callaghan who each served as lord mayor of Cork in what was a tumultuous year in the history of the city.

All three were former students at North Monastery, CBS.

“This year is an important year of commemorations for our city,” the lord mayor said.

“And this epic poem will serve as a lasting legacy, a fitting tribute to the epic contributions made by those three lord mayors to the city, and to the country’s struggle for independence.”

Commander Macunfraidh at Hayfield Manor Hotel, Cork, in 2017. Picture: Denis Minihane

Commander Macunfraidh is a past pupil of Coláiste Eoin CBS in Dublin where he studied Latin under the guidance of Brother GD Barry, formerly principal of the North Monastery.

He took on the challenge of creating this original work with the active encouragement of Brother Barry, and as a means of honouring the former North Monastery students and the contribution made by the school to Cork City and to the nation.

Commander Macunfraidh, 45, is the captain of LÉ Eithne and lives with his family in Passage West.

North Monastery Past Pupils' Union president Paul Moynihan thanked the senior Naval Service officer for his work.

“The North Mon is rightly proud of the roles that so many of its students have gone on to play in their lives," said Mr Moynihan.

"The publication of 'A Triumvirate of North Mon Heroes' ensures that, in this very special year of commemorations, Mac Curtain, MacSwiney and O’Callaghan will be immortalised in a very special way.”

As part of Cork City Council’s commemoration programme, the story of the third republican lord mayor of 1920, Donal Óg O'Callaghan, is now being told with the announcement of the publication of the book Forgotten Lord Mayor — Dónal O’Callaghan 1920 -1924, written by Dr Aodh Quinlivan.

The publication marks the 100th anniversary of his election as lord mayor. The poem by Commander Macunfraidh also features in the book.