Cork farmer who caused neighbour's leg injury 'assisted with his recovery'

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said it was a fundamental duty on all motorists to keep a proper lookout at all times. Picture: iStock

Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 20:00
Liam Heylin

A farmer who caused a serious leg injury to his neighbour on his motorcycle has actively assisted the injured man in getting to his hospital visits and tended to him during his initial recovery.

Con Barrett of Liscubba, Rossmore, Clonakilty, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, thereby causing harm to his neighbour Neil O’Donovan on August 7, 2019.

A spike from the front loader of Mr Barrett’s tractor struck Mr O’Donovan’s leg, causing multiple fractures which necessitated several surgical interventions.

Mr Barrett, who fully co-operated with the Garda investigation from the earliest moments, said that he was momentarily blinded by the sun and did not see his neighbour. A car also passed just before the accident and Mr Barrett mistakenly believed that the way was clear after the car.

Garda Shane Hayes said that in the course of the victim impact statement Mr O’Donovan pointed out that the defendant and members of his family had been of great assistance to him, bringing him to and from hospital.

Motorists' duty

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin noted all of this but said it was a fundamental duty on all motorists to keep a proper lookout at all times.

The judge said he accepted what the defendant said to gardaí about the bright sunshine at the time of the accident.

“But he was not keeping a proper lookout and he collided with the motorcyclist, causing very significant leg injuries," said the judge.

“To Mr Barrett’s credit, he and his family materially assisted with the recovery.” 

Judge Ó Donnabháin imposed a one-year suspended sentence on Mr Barrett and imposed the minimum disqualification period required following such a conviction, namely a four-year driving ban.

“He has made a good recovery," said Garda Hayes of the injured party. "He is now walking with the assistance of a crutch.”

