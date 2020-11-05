Watch: Drone footage shows progress on Macroom bypass project

A screengrab from Damian Grzegorzak's drone footage of the Macroom bypass. Picture: Damo Travel/YouTube

Thu, 05 Nov, 2020 - 14:46

New online video footage showing the scale and progress of the Macroom bypass project has been garnering a lot of views in recent days.

The footage, captured with the help of a drone, was shot by Damian Grzegorzak, who is based in Macroom.

Mr Grzegorak shot the footage over the recent bank holiday weekend. 

The video, uploaded on Tuesday, has already garnered over 1,500 views from people curious to see how work on the long-awaited bypass is developing.

The Macroom bypass is expected to cost over €280m. Work on it is not expected to be fully completed until sometime in 2023. 

The bypass will run for 22km and connect with the N22 via a roundabout at Coolcower outside Macroom, helping to alleviate congestion in the frequently gridlocked town.

You can see the progress and scale of the project for yourself in the video below:

- You can also watch the video on Damian Grzegorak's 'Damo Travel' YouTube channel. 

