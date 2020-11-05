CIT image of facemask exhalation recognised as 'research image of the year'

CIT image of facemask exhalation recognised as 'research image of the year'

'Talking Heads' from CIT. Recognised by Science Foundation Ireland for Research Image of the Year 2020 Picture: CIT

Thu, 05 Nov, 2020 - 12:24
Steven Heaney

A photograph developed by researchers from Cork Institute of Technology's Blackrock Castle Observatory (CIT BCO) has been recognised as ‘research image of the year’ by the Science Foundation of Ireland (SFI).

The image, titled ‘Talking Heads’, shows how microscopic droplets can be emitted through facemasks and was taken using a technique normally applied in the field of astronomy.

To create the image, researchers from CIT BCO’s Centre for Advanced Photonics & Process Analysis (CAPPA) say they amalgamated a series of individual pictures. 

During relevant research activity, the researchers say they began to notice how images of the exhalation through facemasks could appear "impactful".

They say their winning image demonstrates the importance and effectiveness of wearing a facemask during the Covid-19 pandemic.

'Talking Heads' from CIT. Recognised by Science Foundation Ireland for Research Image of the Year 2020 Picture: CIT
'Talking Heads' from CIT. Recognised by Science Foundation Ireland for Research Image of the Year 2020 Picture: CIT

Head of Research in CIT, Dr Niall Smith said he is absolutely thrilled with the award.

“It's a lovely example of multidisciplinary research and the value of using fundamental knowledge in a highly applied setting," he said.

"The project is truly multidisciplinary, involving astrophysicists, physicists, optical engineers, designers, and biological scientists. 

"It has an aggressive timeline, which should quickly add to the current body of knowledge regarding mask efficacy.” 

The original research work was funded by the SFI and CIT BCO researchers say their work on the project is ongoing.

Read More

Kerry teenager wins €1,500 first place in Texaco art competition

More in this section

Business groups appeal for withdrawal of legal challenge to Cork flood scheme Business groups appeal for withdrawal of legal challenge to Cork flood scheme
Covid-19 outbreak in Kerry nursing home Covid-19 outbreak in Kerry nursing home
West Cork row over plans to develop houses on site of former hotel West Cork row over plans to develop houses on site of former hotel
blackrock observatorycork institute of technologyscienceresearch#covid-19facemasks
Crosshaven locals protest plans to redirect woodland walkway

Crosshaven locals protest plans to redirect woodland walkway

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

  • 4
  • 20
  • 30
  • 31
  • 34
  • 38
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices