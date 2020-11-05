CIT image of facemask exhalation recognised as 'research image of the year'

A photograph developed by researchers from Cork Institute of Technology's Blackrock Castle Observatory (CIT BCO) has been recognised as ‘research image of the year’ by the Science Foundation of Ireland (SFI).

The image, titled ‘Talking Heads’, shows how microscopic droplets can be emitted through facemasks and was taken using a technique normally applied in the field of astronomy.

To create the image, researchers from CIT BCO’s Centre for Advanced Photonics & Process Analysis (CAPPA) say they amalgamated a series of individual pictures.

During relevant research activity, the researchers say they began to notice how images of the exhalation through facemasks could appear "impactful".

They say their winning image demonstrates the importance and effectiveness of wearing a facemask during the Covid-19 pandemic.

'Talking Heads' from CIT. Recognised by Science Foundation Ireland for Research Image of the Year 2020 Picture: CIT

Head of Research in CIT, Dr Niall Smith said he is absolutely thrilled with the award.

“It's a lovely example of multidisciplinary research and the value of using fundamental knowledge in a highly applied setting," he said.

"The project is truly multidisciplinary, involving astrophysicists, physicists, optical engineers, designers, and biological scientists.

"It has an aggressive timeline, which should quickly add to the current body of knowledge regarding mask efficacy.”

The original research work was funded by the SFI and CIT BCO researchers say their work on the project is ongoing.