Crosshaven locals protest plans to redirect woodland walkway

Almost 1,000 people have now signed a petition to save a walkway through a woodland in Crosshaven.

Locals say the Cruachan Woods path has been in use for over 100 years and is home to a variety of different plant and wildlife species.

Under new plans, the woodland corridor would be diverted through a nearby housing estate at Drakespoint.

Locals say the plans are of “serious concern for the many walkers and residents in the area.”

A group of Crosshaven residents staged a protest at the entrance to the pathway this week and intend to continue to do so on a weekly basis.

Local councillor Audrey Buckley, one of those involved with the Save Cruchan Woods, says the group wants to work "with the developers, not against them" in order to resolve the issue.

"Back in April, I was very upset, as many people in the community were when we found out that our beautiful woodland walk is being redirected into a housing estate," she said.

"We have spoken with Cork County Council and with the developers on this, and we're still waiting for feedback from them on how we can continue and work together.

This is very important for the Crosshaven community.

"The amount of support we’re getting from the community is huge, and we just want someone to listen.

"They need to sit down with us and just listen," she added.

O’Flynn Group, the developer behind the redirection plan, said the project was undertaken "in full compliance with the planning permission obtained for the overall development" by both Cork County Council and An Bord Pleanála.

In a statement the O'Flynn Group said: "There is an agreed Woodland management plan which provides for underplanting and regeneration of our woodland area, to ensure it is maintained and regenerated into the future for the enjoyment of both the residents of Drakespoint and the local community.

The suggestion that we have closed a pathway is completely incorrect as there is a gap in the woodland at this location which always came into the field where housing now exists.

"Creating a passageway behind the new houses is not good planning practice and O’Flynn Group have had to close a number of these, over the years, in other developments due to anti-social behaviour.

"This request by local residents, which would need new planning permission, would impact adjoining homeowners, and O’Flynn Group do not have control of the land the local residents are now seeking to use for the alternative pathway."