Business groups appeal for withdrawal of legal challenge to Cork flood scheme

Business groups in Cork have issued a joint appeal calling for the withdrawal of legal challenges to the Morrison’s Island flood defence.

Cork Chamber, Cork Business Association, Construction Industry Federation, Vintners Federation of Ireland Cork City Branch and Retail Excellence Ireland came together following last month's flooding event to make the plea ahead of a High Court hearing tomorrow of an application from the Save Cork City (SCC) group for a judicial review of the scheme.

“Securing a flood defence solution is essential to the international reputation of Cork if it is to deliver as the economic and cultural hub of our region," the group said in a joint statement.

"We ask SCC to consider whether this judicial review is proportionate to their stated goal of protecting heritage and whether it is appropriate to delay a project that has received such widespread support and approval.

Staff at Keanes Jewellers looking out at the flood water on Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork last month. Picture Dan Linehan

The business groups argue that a judicial review does not weigh up the benefits of a project, a step they said was already taken by a vote of the elected representatives of Cork City Council.

"Nor does it assess the planning and environmental context, a role that has already been carried out independently by An Bord Pleanála, Ireland’s unique appellate body. Right now acknowledging progress, accepting concessions and building consensus is important and we ask SCC to reconsider their actions on Morrison’s Island."

However, Save Cork City has resisted previous calls to reconsider their legal challenge. The group recently wrote a 22-page letter sent to Cork City Council, where they pleaded with councillors to abandon the OPW flood plans for the city and claimed that the OPW and civil service are more concerned with “winning an argument” rather than “addressing the real issues that still remain unresolved”.

They have repeated their call for an alternative tidal barrier plan for Cork Harbour.

However, the business groups asked SCC to consider the "reality" of what their legal challenge means for people running businesses in the area.

"The collateral damage of flooding is not just to properties, it is to people and their ability to earn a living," they said.