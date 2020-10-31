Flooding possible as yellow rain warning issued for Cork and Kerry

A yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry on Sunday.

The warning comes into effect from 9am on Sunday and will remain in place until midnight.

Met Éireann has said some localised flooding is possible.

Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Cork and Kerry



View warnings here https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt. Click/tap on on each day to view the warnings active for that day. pic.twitter.com/UVjbHvnedu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 31, 2020

Earlier, the forecaster issued a yellow wind warning for counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

Strong winds are forecast from 11pm on Saturday and the warning carries through until 6am on Sunday morning.

Gusts of between 90 and 100km/h can be expected.

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo

View warnings here https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt. Click/tap on on each day to view the warnings active for that day. pic.twitter.com/IBFLdZlgnh — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 31, 2020

Meanwhile, the ESB says it is making good progress in restoring power to homes and businesses affected by Storm Aiden.

It has reduced the number of customers without electricity to below 1,000 in Co Donegal.

Guests of 130 kilometres per hour were recorded earlier at Malin Head in Donegal, while 115km/h gusts were recorded at Belmullet in Mayo.