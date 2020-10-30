Lifeline for Limerick respite centre after minister backs reopening plan

St Gabriel's Children's Respite House in Mungret, Limerick, provides overnight respite breaks for children with severe physical disabilities and additional complex medical needs
St Gabriel's Children's Respite House in Mungret recently hosted a visit by Anne Rabbitte, TD, Minister of State, Department of Children, Disability, Equality and Integration. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22

Fri, 30 Oct, 2020 - 15:30
Ryan O’Rourke

Reopening a children's respite centre in Limerick would be a lifeline for 'exhausted parents and families'.

St Gabriel's Children's Respite House in Mungret, Limerick, has been given such a lifeline after a visit by Anne Rabbitte, Minister of State at the Department Children, Disability, Equality and Integration, who vowed to reopen the facility.

Built in 2018, St Gabriel's was the first of its kind in the country and cost almost €3m to open. It provides overnight respite breaks for children with severe physical disabilities and additional complex medical needs from across the Mid-West. However, the state-of-the-art centre remains closed due to a lack of government funding.

During the visit, Ms Rabbitte said that she would make the opening of the respite house a high priority.

“Having seen St Gabriel’s first-hand, it is clear how beneficial it can be to Limerick and the surrounding area,” said the minister.

"Creating additional respite spaces was a priority for me in Budget 2021, and its places like St Gabriel’s that need to be supported to get their doors open.

“As the HSE drafts its plans for 2021, I look forward to working with the local HSE team to ensure we can progress this to the next stage next year." 

St Gabriel’s can be a major support for people across Limerick and I’m sure all public representatives will support any business case put forward to open its doors as soon as possible.

The investment would cost the government around €1.5m a year.

Máire O’Leary, CEO, St Gabriel’s said: “Covid-19 is impacting on all sectors in society but its impact is being felt very strongly by children with disabilities and their families. 

"We have a responsibility to ensure we support them by offering a meaningful level of service to exhausted parents and families. These children have very complex needs, require specialist services and round the clock care. 

"Many of the children are non-verbal, use wheelchairs and are peg fed, and perhaps require oxygen and suction during the day. Some children have life-limiting conditions," said Ms O'Leary. 

"The Covid pandemic has been an incredibly difficult time for these parents. Over the past seven months they have had to pick up all the pieces themselves as schools have been closed and therapy services only available remotely."

Just 269 homes built in disadvantaged Limerick communities since 2008

