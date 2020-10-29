Ryan to be asked to speed up Cork's transport plan

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan will be asked about speeding up the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS) when he attends a Cork City Council meeting tomorrow.

The newly independent Cork city councillor Lorna Bogue, who invited the minister to Cork before her resignation from the Green Party, said she will ask him to consider shortening the time frame of the CMATS.

The Cork commuter coalition has also called for elements of the plan to be sped up.

Ciarán Meers of the coalition said the big transport projects, such as the electrification of the commuter network and a light rail system, are "good ideas", but should be delivered on a much faster timeline.

"Right now, Cork is still trying to play catch up. It's a city of a quarter of a million people. When you look at other European cities of the same size, they have very good commuter rail networks, robust light rail. Le Havre in France, it's about the same population as Cork, but they have quite an expanded transit system."

The CMATS plan outlines how Cork's light rail system should be delivered by 2040. "It seems to be more of a political choice, rather than a logistics choice, to wait that long," said Mr Meers.

Mr Meers said the tendering and design process might take two or three years, but the construction does not need to take as long as planned.

"[Building] the Luas in Dublin took four years."

He said Cork, as a medium-sized European city, needs more attention from the central government.

"There are many international businesses here. It is a bit perplexing that there has been decades with no investment."

He added that waiting until the population reaches a certain size won't work, and that if these transport projects were built first, the people would follow.

Ms Bogue agreed that elements of the plan need to be brought forward.

While she knows that Covid has severely impacted the State's finances, she said borrowing rates from the EU have never been lower. "These projects could also get people working."

Cllr Lorna Bogue, Green Party Councillor for Cork City South East

She said the pandemic is a massive crisis, but the climate crisis is also looming and has fallen off the agenda. "If we don't have the sustainable transport infrastructure there, we won't be able to reach our [climate] goals."

However, in the short-term, measures could be taken to improve cycling infrastructure in the city, something which she thinks CMATs does not focus heavily on.

"Active forms of travel, like walking and cycling, leave a lot to be desired."

Ms Bogue said these would be "easy wins" and she will be discussing these with Mr Ryan too.

The lack of power at a local government level is another issue. "All of the power and budgets are centralised in Dublin."

Local governments then have to cow down to those in Dublin and work with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the National Transport Authority, and central government, who often don't communicate, according to Ms Bogue.

"We need structural change, but don't know where that change will come from. A Cork Taoiseach will not change that, a Tánaiste did not change that, so what has to change to make Cork city better? People in Dublin have to disempower themselves and give the budgets back to local governments, to do the work themselves."

In a statement, Cork City Council said it is working closely with the National Treansport Authority, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Bus Éireann, and the Department of Transport to deliver CMATS in a "timely and efficient manner".

"Cork’s existing transport network is coming under increasing strain and will not be able to support the future transport needs of a growing City and Metropolitan area.

"Unless alternative modes of transport are made more attractive, Metropolitan Cork will continue to have high levels of car dependency, journey delays, congestion and pollution, which all have impacts on quality of life.