Hostel for homeless Defence Forces veterans to open in Cobh

The lease for the new development - which will be located at the site of a former social-welfare office on 8 Harbour Row in Cobh - was procured by the Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel (ONE).
Hostel for homeless Defence Forces veterans to open in Cobh

The Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel (ONE) says the facility will provide a “safe and secure” environment for Defence Forces members who “may be going through difficult times. “ File Picture Colin Keegan: Collins Dublin

Thu, 29 Oct, 2020 - 09:19
Steven Heaney

A new hostel and Defence Forces veteran support centre is to open in Cobh, it has been announced.

The lease for the new development - which will be located at the site of a former social-welfare office on 8 Harbour Row in Cobh - was procured by the Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel (ONE).

ONE says the facility will provide a “safe and secure” environment for Defence Forces members who “may be going through difficult times. “ 

ONE, a registered charity, focuses on assisting ex-Defence Forces personnel who may be struggling with depression, post-traumatic stress, disabilities and who may not have vital support structures in place.

The hostel will be the first such facility in Munster, and communities around the county have already welcomed the move.

Read More

Douglas Village Shopping Centre set to re-open on November 12

According to ONE, Cork, home to Collins Barracks and the HaulBowline Naval Base, was a prime location for the development.

Speaking about the launch of the new hostel, Ollie O’Connor, chief executive of ONE, Ollie O’Connor said Cork and Cobh were chosen for their "strong heritage of military service."

He said: "The new facility will directly enable ONE to provide Ireland's homeless veterans with a safe, secure and supportive space, warm meals, camaraderie, and care, for as long as they need it.

"95% of the veterans helped by ONE escape the cycle of homelessness and move on to permanent housing and this is a key motivation behind the work we do."

A similar facility in Cork city is now also being considered

ONE operates 15 support centres for Defence Forces veterans nationwide, including three other hostels in Dublin, Donegal and Westmeath

Read More

Mount Cara nursing home saved from closure

More in this section

Douglas Village Shopping Centre set to re-open on November 12 Douglas Village Shopping Centre set to re-open on November 12
Two children rescued from river in Waterford Two children rescued from river in Waterford
Dangerous building incident on Cork city centre street Dangerous building incident on Cork city centre street
defence forcesirish navy#homelessnesscharitycharitiesplace: cobhplace: cork

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

  • 5
  • 13
  • 15
  • 18
  • 27
  • 30
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices