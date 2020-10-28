Ian Bailey: 'Omerta' stopping those responsible for Sophie's murder from coming forward

Ian Bailey has said that he suspects there are people responsible for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier who have not come forward because they are living behind “omerta” - the Southern Italian 'code of silence' usually applied to mafia members.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today show, Mr Bailey said he lived in hope and was trying to be optimistic that someday someone would come forward with information.

He said "there were still questions that had to be answered" because "somebody was murdered."

On Tuesday it was announced that the State will not appeal the High Court’s decision refusing to surrender Ian Bailey to French authorities to serve a 25-year prison sentence imposed by a French court for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier 24 years ago.

Mr Bailey said he would be happy to live out the rest of his days in West Cork which was the “most beautiful place in the world.”

However, he said it was not easy “to turn off the tap,” and coming to terms with what had happened was going to be like “a slow dropping penny.”

Mr Bailey said he was very grateful to his partner Jules for her support and also his legal team.

"One has to accept one’s fate," he said.

Read More Count begins of teaching union’s vote on potential industrial action

Mr Bailey said there were a lot of things "he could not change" and that he understood that "the State had to observe an international treaty and take the action they did."

He said he did not view the State’s decision not to appeal the High Court ruling as a victory.

There are only losers in this case, the French family and myself.

He said he could understand the family’s belief in his guilt as they had been told that from the beginning.

Mr Bailey said that the differences between French and Irish legal systems were why he had been advised that he would "not get a fair trial there where if accused one had to prove one’s innocence."

He said he had considered going to France, but his legal advice was not to go.

Mr Bailey said he lived in hope that one day the truth would come out.

“I try to be optimistic,” he said.

Mr Bailey stated that he did not know how he would pay the €7.2m legal judgement made against him, saying: “I don’t know what happens to that debt.”

Asked about his coping mechanisms, Mr Bailey said he planned to stay positive and creative and “generally keeping busy.”

"If new information were to come to light, obviously I would welcome that. The secret is to never give up hope," he added.