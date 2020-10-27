West Cork-based pianist forced to sell 120-year-old piano due to Covid-19

A renowned concert pianist based in west Cork is putting his beloved piano up for sale due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

David Syme has not been able to perform for almost a year due to the virus shutting down venues.

Originally from Detroit, Mr Syme moved to Castletownbere in 2005 with his wife and has played in venues worldwide including Carnegie Hall.

Mr Syme said he has been forced to put the 120-year-old Steinway grand piano up for sale after tours were cancelled in the US and Czech Republic.

Speaking to RTÉ, Mr Syme said: "Since I moved to Ireland, I have played more than I have ever played in my life.

"Then, suddenly, it just stopped dead in the water. It's very hard. It's the worst thing that happened.

"People are experiencing much worse than we are experiencing, but it's a form of bereavement that I can't play for people."

Mr Syme said he is now out of money after living for the last seven months “on whatever I had in reserve and it's just too hard to go on."

The 71-year-old has played the piano for more than 30 years having bought it and refurbished it in America for $35,000.

He told RTÉ that the grand piano is worth around €80,000 and he is hoping to sell it for half that.

“I am looking to place it up for adoption, so to speak, in a worthy location, possibly a large private home, possibly a church or a school or college,” he told the broadcaster.

"Some institution that would do honour to it, because it's been lovingly and meticulously maintained for all these years."

David Syme during a concert. File picture

Mr Syme’s wife, Suzanne, said she was sorry to see him part with the Steinway as “it's a love affair he has with this piano”.

Prior to the pandemic, Mr Syme said he used to hold intimate concerts for friends in his west Cork home.

Speaking to The Echo, he said: “Our lives used to be dictated by concerts at our home, we would do about 20 a year, now we can’t do any.

“It is really strange, it was a big change, huge. These concerts defined our lives for 15 years, I am hoping beyond hope that they can resume soon.”