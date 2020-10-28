Further flooding fears for Cork as Met Éireann issues yellow rainfall warning

Met Éireann has issued a yellow rainfall for Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Donegal, and all counties in Connacht.

Met Éireann is warning that these downpours may lead to flooding and disruption in some areas, speaking fear that Cork will yet again see some flooding.

Last week, Cork City was hit by what has been described as"the worst flooding seen in years,” leaving business already impacted by Covid-19 restrictions facing a further clean-up operation.

Met Éireann says accumulations of 30mm to 60mm are expected widely, with higher values in mountainous regions.

The alert will come into effect in the early hours of Thursday morning and last until 6am on Friday.